Telepresence Robots Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Telepresence Robots Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to exhibit a CAGR of around 16% during 2020-2025. A telepresence robot enables video conferencing through a computer, tablet, or smartphone, facilitating a virtual presence. The robot includes a wheel-mounted stand, arm unit, video camera, display screen, and other multimedia devices for virtual communication. It is majorly used where users can maneuver the robot remotely and interact through an inbuilt smartphone or tablet application. As a result, it is widely applicable across various industries, including corporate, education, healthcare, homecare, etc.

Market Trends:

Rapid digitization, coupled with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, has propelled the demand for telepresence robots. Additionally, several companies are rapidly adopting these robots due to the increasing demand for operational automation. Moreover, telepresence robots are extensively used in the healthcare sector for patient monitoring, remote treatment, and enabling real-time communication between patients and doctors. Besides this, they allow teleconferences for the workforce, along with managing distance education for students in remote areas. Several advancements in robotic technology are expected to drive the telepresence robot market.

Telepresence Robots 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amy Robotics

Anybots

Double Robotics

Endurance Robot

InTouch Health

iRobot

Mantaro Networks

Qihan Technology

Suitable Technologies

Vecna Technologies

VGo Communications

Xandex

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component type, robot size, end-use sector and region.

Breakup by Component Type:

Camera

Display

Speaker

Microphone

Power Source

Sensors and Control System

Others

Breakup by Robot Type:

Stationary

Mobile

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Education

Healthcare

Corporate

Homecare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

