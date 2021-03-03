Telepresence Robots Market Precise Outlook- AMY Robotics, Mantaro Product Development Services Inc., Inbot Technology Ltd

The telepresence robots market was valued at USD 165.4 million in 2019, and is expected to reach a value of USD 184.47 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.53% over the forecast period (2020- 2025).

A telepresence robot is a device that helps the virtual presence of a human at work. It comprises of a wheel-based moving stand, tablets, and other multimedia facilities to offer smooth communication between people at remote locations. The robots use high-speed internet connectivity for multimedia applications.

Telepresence robots are remotely monitored, autonomous robots equipped with a smartphone or motorised desktop stands which are connected to a camera or a monitor. The telepresence robot is assistive technology.

Ava Robotics Inc., Double Robotics Inc., AMY Robotics, Mantaro Product Development Services Inc., Inbot Technology Ltd, InTouch Technologies Inc., Be Present, VGo Communications Inc., Wicron Company, Endurance Robots

Ava Robotics Inc., Double Robotics Inc., AMY Robotics, Mantaro Product Development Services Inc., Inbot Technology Ltd, InTouch Technologies Inc., Be Present, VGo Communications Inc., Wicron Company, Endurance Robots

– Healthcare, business, and education institutes are expected to be the potential markets of telepresence robots worldwide. In the healthcare sector, the capability of telepresence robots of providing a virtual remote presence enables the doctors to assist their patients located at a different location without physically going to that place. Similarly, in the corporate sector, a business owner can access his/her various operations, can monitor their teams or attend conferences and meetings by operating a telepresence robot placed in that office premise.

User Controlled Remote Presence Capabilities to Drive the Market Growth

– One of the significant aspects that has been a decisive factor in demand generation is the flexibility of the telepresence devices. Either it is in the field of education in schools or universities, or medical, business, or security, the telepresence robots allow the user to go live according to her/his convenience.

– It also adds to the cost factor where the business persons can collaborate with the peers without the need for travelling. Engineers, for instance, can guide the support persons and help them through the maintenance process for off-site and remotely located centers.

– Moreover, this feature also makes it prominent for applications in medical support where critical medical actions can be carried out in case of emergencies.

– As the number of people aged more than 65 grows across the world, particularly in countries, such as India and Japan, many will look to stay at home, rather than in an assisted living or nursing homes, and telepresence robots can be an important factor in helping them to achieve that independence.Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Industry Updates-

– January 2019 – OhmniLabs launched its latest telepresence robot, Ohmni Supercam. The telepresence robot features the highest resolution camera available in a telepresence robot, giving users the ability to see content on whiteboards and printed documents more clearly than other systems.

– January 2018 – Suitable Technologies Inc., a creator of the Beam family of telepresence robots, introduced BeamPro 2. The robot offers advanced features that enhance communication within organizations. It has a modular mobile platform design so that it can be used as a communication device for Beam telepresence meetings, as well as a platform for add-on accessories, which can enhance concepts, such as remote patient care or virtual training.

Finally, this Telepresence Robots report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Telepresence Robots product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

