Telepresence Robotics Market – An Emerging Hint of Opportunity | Key Player –
Telepresence Robotics Market Outlook – 2027
Telepresence robots are the autonomous, remotely monitored robots equipped with a smartphone and/or motorized desktop stands, which are connected to a camera or a monitor. These robots are categorized as autonomous mobile robots and motorized desktop robots, which are considered as stationary robots. The telepresence robots are mainly of two typesmobile and stationary. These telepresence robots are convenient and have multi-purpose end-use applications over other robotics.
The increase in demand for teleconferences, remote management of workforces, proliferating demand for consumer, and personal telepresence robots in various sectors such as healthcare, education, retail and hospitality sectors, and others drive the market growth. Moreover, low-cost telepresence robots are being introduced for specific end-use applications. Growth in use of smartphone and innovations in technology such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) boosts the growth of the market. High cost of these robots and less utility hinder the market.
The telepresence robot is the next stage of evolution beyond stationary video conferencing, which takes advantage of the existing telecommunication infrastructure as well as recent advances in robotics technology. The core enabling technologies for these robots also fuel the market growth. Further, with no significant barriers, the market is projected to grow in the upcoming years.
The telepresence robots market is segmented on the basis of robot type, by application, and by geography. By robot type, it is bifurcated into mobile and stationary. By application, it is divided into medical & healthcare, offices, educational institutions, and personal. By geography, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).
The key players profiled in the report include Double Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), VGo Communications, Inc. (U.S.), InTouch Health (U.S.), Anybots Inc. (U.S.), iRobot Corporation (U.S.), Suitable Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Mantaro Product Development Services, Inc. (U.S.), Xandex Inc.(U.S.), Vecna Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Amy Robotics (China).
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the telepresence robots market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market
- Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market
- The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017-2023 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market
Telepresence Robotics Market Key Segmentation:
By Robot Type
- Mobile
- Stationary
By Application
- Medical & Healthcare
- Offices
- Educational Institutions
- Personal
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
