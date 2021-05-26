Telepresence Robot Market Size and Growth 2021-2027 | Top Companies – Mantaro Networks Inc., AMY Robotics, Double Robotics, VGo Communications Inc, Others
Telepresence robots are widely used in hospitals for patient bedside care and data monitoring, rehabilitation, carrying medical supplies to operating theaters, room disinfection, and lab automation assistance. In patient bedside care and data monitoring application, telepresence robots alert healthcare professionals instantly to any significant changes in patients’ condition. In addition, telepresence robots find extensive application in telemedicine such as in facilitating remote conferencing and consultation with a medical specialist, especially in rural healthcare settings.
The research is done thoroughly by industry publications, government websites, press releases, announcements by companies, research articles published by well-known researchers, and other authenticated websites.
The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Telepresence Robot market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals.
The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.
Key participants include Mantaro Networks Inc., AMY Robotics, Double Robotics, VGo Communications Inc., SuperDroid Robots, Inbot Technology Ltd., Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., Ava Robotics Inc., InTouch Technologies Inc., and Wicron.
The global Telepresence Robot market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Telepresence Robot market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Telepresence Robot market.
Emergen Research has segmented the global telepresence robot market on the basis of component, product type, application, and region:
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
- Display
- Camera
- Speaker
- Control System & Sensors
- Power Source
- Others
- Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
- Mobile
- Stationary
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
- Healthcare
- Education
- Homecare
- Enterprise
- Others
Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.
Detailed Regional Analysis covers:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
- Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
