Telepresence Robot Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

The global telepresence robot market size is expected to reach USD 684.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the telepresence robot market can be attributed to increasing application of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry for remote applications, including consultations with doctors, healthcare professionals, and patients. Telepresence robots are widely used in hospitals for patient bedside care and data monitoring, rehabilitation, carrying medical supplies to operating theaters, room disinfection, and lab automation assistance.

For geriatrics care, mobile telepresence robots offer many advantages by enabling elders to operate the robot remotely and interact with it. A telepresence robot can be adjusted for various uses for elderly users, including those with mobility issues. Telepresence robots provide a feeling of safety and staying connected socially by providing a means to interact virtually.

Global Telepresence Robot Market COVID-19 Analysis

The report offers an extensive analysis of the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. The research study considers the COVID-19 pandemic a key growth influencing factor. The pandemic has negatively impacted the Telepresence Robot industry through disruptions in global supply chains and grueling economic conditions. The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Telepresence Robot market on a global as well as regional scale.

The global Telepresence Robot market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Telepresence Robot industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Telepresence Robot market.

Key players in the market include Mantaro Networks Inc., AMY Robotics, Double Robotics, VGo Communications Inc., SuperDroid Robots, Inbot Technology Ltd., Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., Ava Robotics Inc., InTouch Technologies Inc., and Wicron.

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Telepresence Robot market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Display Camera Speaker Control System & Sensors Power Source Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Mobile Stationary

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Healthcare Education Homecare Enterprise Others



The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Telepresence Robot market scenario pertaining to market value, volume, production and consumption rates, and market segmentation based on types, regions, and applications.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



