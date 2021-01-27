Telepathology Service Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of More Than 12.2% by 2027 Owing to Increasing Demand for Telepathology Services From Developing Countries

Telepathology refers to the electronic transmission of high quality pathological data by the means of telecommunications technology to practice pathology from a distance. It opens the door for transfer of high quality image-rich pathological data between different locations for the purposes of diagnosis, education, and research. This technology is being utilized for purposes such as expert opinion on referral cases, emergency services, diagnosis at remote location, quality assurance, conferences and meetings, and for educational training. Telepathology is an emerging technology that offers advancement of telecommunication to reach out patient in remote location and provides best diagnostic inference to distant healthcare provider

The company is constantly investing in developing latest technologies and tests, thereby enabling availability of quality care across diversified geographical regions including the SAARC region, the Gulf & Middle East, South-East Asia and Africa. In terms of revenue, global telepathology service market was valued at US$ 637.61 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,786.77 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period. Hence, the rising need among patients across developing nations for improved healthcare services is influencing the Telepathology Service Market growth.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global telepathology service market. The telepathology service market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further, across all the major countries. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Global Telepathology Service Market Revenue (US$ Million), By Region (2018)

Key Findings of the Report:

59.35% of telepathology service market was contributed by hospitals in 2018, owing to its services for disease monitoring and undertaking sub-specialists opinion for various surgical procedures.

Dynamic systems in global telepathology service market accounted for 60.20% of the overall market share, while hybrid systems is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to demonstrate the most lucrative market over the forecast period owing to rising adoption coupled with growing investments into the healthcare sector across the region.

Key players functioning in telepathology service market include GE Healthcare, Leica Biosystems Nussloch Gmbh, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Olympus Corporation, and UNILABS SA amongst others.

Global Telepathology Service Market

By Systems

Dynamic Static Hybrid



Telepathology Service Market By Application

Diagnosis Education Research Others



By End User

Hospitals Diagnostic Centers and Pathology Clinics Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Academic Institutes Research Organizations



Telepathology Service Market By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



