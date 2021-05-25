Telemental Health Market 2027 Overview, Scope, Growth Trends, Manufacturers- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US)

The Telemental Health research report is a specialized and detailed analysis of the present situation of the global Telemental Health market with an emphasis on the regional market. The decisive data on the status of the market is covered in this report and also serves as a valuable resource of direction and guidance for individuals and companies interested in the industry. In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies have to identify and grab new opportunities as they arise, while staying away from threats and adapt quickly. This market report contains precise introduction that provides background information, target audience, and objectives. Telemental Health industry report firstly introduced the Telemental Health basics: Definitions, Classifications, Applications and Market Overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials and so on. The current scientific report on the Telemental Health market has been introduced on DBMR only after a comprehensive analysis. The details of the market on a global scale are mentioned using the major manufacturing competitors, economic profits, market growth rate, production and distribution value and volume, and market drivers.

The telemental health market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 33.95% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc (US)

Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd. (Israel)

Medtronic (Ireland)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

McKesson Corporation (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Telemental Health Market Segmentation:

By Mental Disorders

Panic disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Depression

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder

By Type

Telepsychology

Telepsychiatry

Telebehavioral Health

By Component

Services

Software

Hardware

Key Developments in the Market:

On 17 th April, 2018, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., announced the development of OnDemand Visit, a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform. OnDemand Visit is a platform for healthcare providers to manage their own virtual care offerings, as an alternative to outsourcing their telemedicine needs and services.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT:-

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Telemental Health market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Telemental Health market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Telemental Health market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses about product type and application segments of the Telemental Health market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses about the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Competitive Landscape and Telemental Health Market Share Analysis

Global telemental health market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telemental health market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the telemental health market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc (US), Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd. (Israel), Medtronic (Ireland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), McKesson Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), InTouch Technologies, Inc. (US), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (US), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), OBS Medical Ltd. (UK), American Well (US), Empower Interactive, Inc. (US), MDLIVE Inc. (US), TalkSession Inc. (US), Talkspace (US), Virtual Therapy Center, LLC (US), Teladoc, Inc. (US), WeCounsel (US), and few among others.

To provide a more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery taking into account the effects of COVID-19.

Global Telemental Health Market Scope and Market Size

Telemental health is a division of Telehealth market. Telemental health, the use of telemedicine technology which provides mental health services from a distance. Additionally, it also provides consultation, supervision, health intervention, assessment, education, and information across distances.

According to World Health Organization, there were approximately 500 million people having mental disorders, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Prevalence of mental disorders in all age groups is going to drive the market.

Time efficient and low cost services

Rise in acceptance of telemental health

Market Restraints

Fewer facilities in the remote areas

Lack of skilled expertise in remote areas

Fewer government initiatives taken in this direction.

Technological advancements in telecommunication infrastructure

Telemental Health Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

