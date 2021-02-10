Telemedicine & Telepharmacy Market 2021-2028 an era of advance healthcare services with PipelineRx, McKesson Ventures, AMN Healthcare

Telehealth is the use of phone, video, internet and technology to perform health care, and when done right, it can be just as effective as in-person health care.

Telehealth is different from telemedicine in that it refers to a broader scope of remote health care services than telemedicine. Telemedicine refers specifically to remote clinical services, while telehealth can refer to remote non-clinical services.

Telepharmacy includes the delivery of pharmaceutical care and performing medication order verification via telecommunications from a remote setting. Using telepharmacy, pharmacists are able to provide pharma care to patients at a different geographical location than theirs. This state-of-the-art technology ensures easy access to quality health care, primarily in rural and medically backward areas.

The Telemedicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +14% over the forecast period 2021 to 2028 as more hospitals and healthcare facilities bring this technology online. Telehealth has the potential to reduce healthcare costs, improve patient outreach and health outcomes, and change the way providers treat their patients.

USA is the major segment in terms of profit, whereas Europe is in the second position and Asia Pacific is the emerging one in this sector.

Key Players:

PipelineRx

McKesson Ventures

AMN Healthcare

Medication Review

Telepharmacy Solutions

North West TelePharmacy Solutions

Telemedicine & Telepharmacy Market Report Segment: by type

Cloud

On-premises

Telemedicine & Telepharmacy Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Telemedicine & Telepharmacy Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report.

Telemedicine & Telepharmacy market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Telemedicine & Telepharmacy is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

