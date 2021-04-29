Telemedicine Market to Aggregate USD 150 Billion by 2026

According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global telemedicine market was valued at approximately USD 40 Billion in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 150 Billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 20% between 2020 and 2026.

Telemedicine, which allows patients to see their doctor via video or phone, is beneficial to both their health and their convenience. More health-care services are allowing patients to “see” them via computers or smartphones.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, health organizations are offering virtual appointments and widening their telehealth options. It has been used to address geographical barriers and increase access to medical facilities that are not always accessible in remote rural areas. It’s also used in critical care and emergency cases to save lives.

Request Download Link for PDF Sample Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis Here https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/telemedicine-market

Rising virtual consultation

The use of telemedicine systems has increased as the number of covid-19 positive cases and a growing number of chronic respiratory diseases. Patients with flu-like indications are using telemedicine systems to receive healthcare facilities from a distance. Furthermore, telemedicine service providers are reporting an increase in virtual visits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. To meet the rising demand, these businesses are expanding their capacity to handle thousands of virtual visits every day, pushing the market forward. In addition, during the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine was widely used to reduce interaction with healthcare facilities, healthcare workers, and patients in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19. During the pandemic in China, online mental health surveys and networking platforms like Weibo, TikTok, and WeChat, among others, aided health officials and mental health practitioners in providing secure mental health services online. During the COVID-19 pandemic, such factors aided business development.

North America is projected to Dominate Global Telemedicine Market Growth

In 2019, North America dominated the global telemedicine market in recent years followed by Europe. The growth of these regions is mainly attributed to the growing cloud-based technology in healthcare, these regional markets are expected to exhibit similar trends during the forecast period. As a result of ongoing research and development in the telemedicine area, North America is expected to have the largest market share in the world. Due to increased demand for telemedicine and health care, emerging regions such as the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to see positive development, especially in rural areas.

Inquire To Know Additional List of Market Players Included, Request Here https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/telemedicine-market

Major players in the Telemedicine Market:

Maven, Inc., iCliniq, HealthTap, Inc., Synapse Medicine, Doctor On Demand, Inc., BioTelemetry, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Chetu, Babylon, MDlive Inc., SteadyMD Inc., Teladoc Health, Inc., and American Well among others.

The global telemedicine market is segmented as follows:

By Components:

Product Type Software Hardware

Services Tele Consulting Tele Monitoring Tele Education Tele Training



By Modality:

Real-time

Store-and-Forward

Others

By Specialty Areas:

Neurology

Orthopedics

Gynecology

Cardiology

Radiology

Pathology

Psychology

Dermatology

Others

By End User:

Providers

Payers

Patients

Others

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1 (347) 690-0211

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com