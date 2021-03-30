Telemedicine Market is further projected to reach USD 152.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.1% during 2021-2027

According to a study conducted recently by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, the global telemedicine market was worth USD 51.0 Billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 152.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.1%during 2021-2027 (forecast period). Growing consumer demand, a dearth of healthcare professionals, increasing patient acceptance, escalating healthcare expenses, government assistance, developments in telecommunications, and rising demand for improved health outcomes have all contributed to the growth of the global telemedicine market. Furthermore, the ongoing pandemic has fueled the increased use of telehealth, indicating that there is still plenty of room for growth in the coming years.

Government InitiativesAccelerating the Growth of the Global Telemedicine Market

Government initiatives and policies have been playing an essential role in driving the growth of the global telemedicine market. The governments of several countries across the world are implementing new policies and reimbursement standards to support telehealth. At the same time, various governments have also issued guidelines for the use of telemedicine to aid in the continual delivery of healthcare services to the masses and to ensure perpetual healthcare services in times of crisis.

Many federal agencies are also working to reform existing telehealth policies in order to improve access to high-quality care while decreasing healthcare costs in the United States. For example, the CARES (The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act passed by the 116th U.S. Congress has significantly boosted telehealth services by introducing a number of provisions aimed at increasing telehealth access in rural and deprived areas.

Growth Drivers

Technological Advancements Empowering the Global Telemedicine Market

Telehealth technology is being lauded for its role in coronavirus treatment. Technological advancements make it possible for healthcare providers to diagnose, treat and, and monitor patients’ progress remotely with more efficiency, which in turn encourages market growth. Telemedicine nowadays is not limited only to wireless devices or other telecommunications tools. Advanced technologies such as robotics, Blockchain Technology, wearables, the Internet of Medical things, Machine Learning (ML), and AI (Artificial Intelligence)-enabled chatbots are being used increasingly by telemedicine companies worldwide for collecting patient information, analyzing patient records, treating patients, making diagnoses, and even for developing vaccines. Moreover, these technologies are also being used for supporting and developing innovative remote healthcare models. According to the WHO’s eHealth observatory survey, AI in the telemedicine sector is directly augmenting advancements in telepathology, teleradiology, telepsychiatry, and teledermatology.

Government Initiatives Playing a Pivotal Role in Driving Growth

Government initiatives are expected to play an essential role in driving the growth of the global telemedicine market during the forecast period.New policies and reimbursement standards are being implemented by several countries across the world to support telehealth. Additionally, the governments of various nations have released guidelines for the use of telemedicine to aid in the continual delivery of healthcare services to the masses to ensure perpetual health services. Many federal agencies are seeking to reform current telehealth policies in order to increase access to high-quality care while lowering healthcare costs in the United States. For example, the CARES (The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act passed by the 116th U.S. Congress has significantly boosted telehealth services by introducing a number of provisions aimed at increasing telehealth access in rural and deprived areas. The Act also reauthorized and funded an HRSA (Health Resources and Services Administration) grant program that supports the utilization of telehealth services for at-home care, mental health, and preventive care in rural areas.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the market is SteadyMD Inc., GE Healthcare (US), Cisco Systems, Inc., MDlive Inc., Siemen’s Healthineers, Zipnosos, Maven, Inc., MDlive, CVSHealth, iCliniq, Practo, Doctor On Demand, SnapMD, Encounter Telehealth, Global Med, MeMD, Teladoc Health Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Vsee, and other prominent players.

The global telemedicine market is also favorable for new entrants and their unique business models. For example, Amazon recently announced its plans of entering telehealth services that all businesses can use to provide benefits to their employees. Additionally, many startups are getting substantial financing from private equity companies in order to expand their operations. Therefore, market players are constantly engaging in acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers in order to remain ahead of the curve.

Recent Developments:

In March 2021, San-Francisco-based telehealth services provider Grand Rounds announced its merger with video telemedicine company Doctor on Demand (also based in San Francisco) to form a business that will combine Grand Rounds’ care navigation services with the Doctor on Demand’s telehealth platform.

San-Francisco-based telehealth services provider Grand Rounds announced its merger with video telemedicine company Doctor on Demand (also based in San Francisco) to form a business that will combine Grand Rounds’ care navigation services with the Doctor on Demand’s telehealth platform. In February 2021, Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a reputable developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease and respiratory health, along with Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (Windlas), a leading Indian pharmaceutical contract drug development and manufacturing organization announced the launch of PulmoHeal, a combined lung therapy, and AI-based telemedicine solutions for respiratory wellness in India.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By type,by application, mode of delivery, and end-user Key Players Key Players in the market are SteadyMD Inc., GE Healthcare (US), Cisco Systems, Inc., MDlive Inc., Zipnosos, Maven, Inc., MDlive, CVSHealth, iCliniq, Practo, Doctor On Demand, SnapMD, Encounter Telehealth, Global Med, MeMD, Teladoc Health Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Siemen’s Healthineers, Vsee, and other prominent players.

By Type

Tele-hospital

Tele-home

By Application

Tele-radiology

Tele-ICU

Tele-pathology

Tele-dermatology

Tele-Psychiatry

Others

By Mode of Delivery

Mobile or Web-based

Telephonic

Cloud-based

By Region

The Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

