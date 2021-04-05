Telematics Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – Mix Telematics, AT&T Inc., Geotab Inc., Verizon Telematics, Cisco Systems Inc., Aplicom Oy

Telematics Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Telematics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The telematics market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Telematics Market are Mix Telematics, AT&T Inc., Geotab Inc., Verizon Telematics, Cisco Systems Inc., Aplicom Oy, Microlise Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Trimble Inc., Ctrack Global (Inseego Corp. Company) and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2020 – MiX Telematics, a global fleet, and mobile asset management solution, has announced that Post Office, an eminent UK retailer, has renewed its contract with MiX Telematics. The company offers over 170 different products and services, including postal services, financial services, broadband and home phone, foreign currency, and travel insurance.

– January 2020 – Geotab has launched Geotab Integrated Solution for General Motors. The offering launched at Geotab Connect 2020, which engages in helping the fleet managers to access their compatible vehicle data within the MyGeotab platform via a factory-fit, GM-engineered OnStar module. The solution intends to simplify mixed-fleet management tasks by providing businesses with the ability to oversee their entire fleet from within one platform.

Key Market Trends:

Smartphone Solution is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

– Smartphone telematics uses GPS and mobile phone sensors to collect data about driver behavior, location patterns, and apply it to urban transportation, insurance, fleet logistics, automotive, and other market verticals. This information helps to analyze crucial metrics like locations, geo zones, driving style, performance, and points of interest.

– There are many advantages of smartphone telematics, such as reducing the cost of adopting UBI technology while retaining the benefits of usage-based insurance. The data collected through it remains highly accurate, while the insurance company does not have to pay for the manufacturing and distribution of UBI hardware. The shift to smartphone-based UBI policies is helping the insurance providers reduce their operating costs, increase their profit margin, and pass some of their savings on to clients.

– TrueMotion, a Boston-based start-up, harnesses mobile technology’s power to improve driving habits, including distracted driving. The company reports that it has reduced distracted driving up to 20% through safe driving programs. The start-up also developed a way of getting driving data from sensors on smartphones when the car insurer started to move away from the plug-in devices it uses in its Snapshot usage-based insurance (UBI) program.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Telematics Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

