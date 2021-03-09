Telematics Market 2021 Business Scenario – Meitrack Group, Guangzhou Xingwei Information Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Huabao Electronic Technology Co. Ltd

The Telematics Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Telematics Market: Meitrack Group, Guangzhou Xingwei Information Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Huabao Electronic Technology Co. Ltd, MiX Telematics Ltd, Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd, Trimble Inc., Arya Omnitalk Wireless Solutions Private Limited, iData Kft (iTrack), Bright Box Hungary Kft, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Efkon India Pvt Ltd, Tech Mahindra Limited and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– In October 2019, MiX Telematics updated its MiX Vision in-cab video solution, which delivers driver- and road-facing footage for fleet managers to conveniently obtain an accurate view of their fleet operations._

– In September 2019, Trimble released its X7 3D laser scanning system. The X7 is designed for surveying, construction, industrial, and forensic applications. The scanner features Trimble X-Drive technology, survey-grade self-leveling, and a smart calibration system._

Key Market Trends:

– The passenger car segment is expected to remain the major segment for the Asian telematics market, owing to a high sales rate. The passenger segment is mainly driving, owing to an increase in demand for safety and convenience telematics services. Countries, like China, India, Australia, Japan, among others, have major markets for passenger vehicles, and also the safety regulations for these vehicles are more stringent in these countries, which lead to the demand for high-end telematics services and connectivity solutions. _

– The demand for self-driving cars in the region, making the OEMs introduce advanced telematics technologies and services which is expected to increase the market of the passenger car market. The Bengaluru-based(India) startup, iTriangle, is offering cloud-based telematics software solutions for manufactures its own IoT based tracking device. _The company is highly optimistic about passenger car segments and is increasingly targeting the segment._

– The Asia Pacific is one of the major regions for sensor fusion in autonomous applications, owing to the growing adoption of autonomous vehicles, stringent government regulation, and increasing dominance in the global semiconductor industry._This is further boosting the growth of telematics applications in passenger vehicles across the region.

Regional Analysis For Telematics Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Telematics Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

