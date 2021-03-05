Telematics Control Unit Market Demand, Growth and Scope 2020 to 2026 | Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Marelli Motori SpA

The Global Telematics Control Unit Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Telematics Control Unit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

– It is estimated that electronics directly or indirectly enable 80% of all innovations in the automotive industry today. With vehicle functionality improving with every new model, this means a continuous increase in the semiconductor content per car.

– Connectivity is revolutionizing vehicles. Connectivity to the cloud and cloud-based services benefit occupants as well as manufacturers by enabling over-the-air software upgrades and predictive maintenance. The increasing count of electronic control units (ECUs) for safety, engine management, motor control, tire air pressure, and infotainment all need to be networked, upgradeable, and secure.

– All these factors have been at the core for the demanding upkeep in the market as a new and emerging technology, and advances in communication tech have made data transfer and sharing more accessible, cheaper, and faster, opening new opportunities with new possibilities.

Top Companies in the Global Telematics Control Unit Market are LG Electronics Inc., Harman International (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd), Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Marelli Motori SpA, Visteon Corporation, Valeo SA, Ficosa International SA and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– January 2020: In CSE 2020, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd announced that it partnered with BMW to showcase its new approach to enhance its mobility by leveraging its first commercialized 5G TCU (Telematics Control Unit). Furthermore, the group reported that BMW AG and 2021’s BMW iNEXT might be equipped with its 5G technology to serve ever-changing demands from the automotive market.

– December 2019: DENSO Corporation (DENSO) and NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com) completed its strategic agreement to introduce Vehicle Security Operation Center (V-SOC) technology for monitoring and analyzing of any vehicle’s security status. Moreover, this new technology can detect cyberattacks, thereby improving the overall security of any vehicle.

Key Market Trends

Information and Navigation Holds the Major Market Share

– Vehicle telematics has a broad application like real-time movement, and the behavior of the vehicle can be determined most efficiently. In addition to tracking, telematics also provides live updates of the car since there is an increase in shipment of the conventional and connected cars globally, especially the connected cars, the demand of the telematics control unit to grow in the forecast period.

– A telematics solution for the automotive industry combines wireless GPS tracking with remote vehicle diagnostics and routing/ driver productivity tools to give fleet managers a complete, accurate, and timely picture of their fleets activities.

– Besides, the technology enhances traffic efficiency by providing warnings for upcoming traffic congestions, proposing alternative routes, and ensuring eco-friendly driving, reducing CO2 emissions through adaptive cruise control and smarter transportation management.

– Information for roadside assistance, vehicle diagnostics, local search, traffic, and weather data can be obtained, which helps the driver. All these factors further make a strong point for an increase in the adoption of the TCUs, as telematics demand is set to increase over the forecast period.

– Moreover, the market is rapidly growing due to the advancement of AI-driven voice assistants, which can enhance the in-house vehicle experiences.For instance, in 2020 Honda, announced that its 2020 Honda City is expected to be equipped with Honda Connect, a telematics control unit that allows users to control in-car features, such as knowing vehicle position, auto-crash notification, and vehicle tracking, by speaking to a connected Alexa device.

North America Account for Significant Market Share

– The large size of the market in the region is mainly due to large-scale domestic manufacturing, due to the government initiative toward disruptive technologies and technological innovation in informatics. The emergence of information technology and the increased usage of IoT in automotive applications have added new dimensions in the manner of conducting business operations in this region. These trends are boosting the North American Telematics Control units (TCUs) market.

– According to the Federal Communication Commission, C-V2X technology may reduce 37,000 traffic fatalities each year. Moreover, the region has still seen a fair amount of development in recent years. The companies in the area are collaborating and delivering new products, leading to the growth of the market studied.

– For instance, Valeo completed its strategic agreement with Hyundai and Hexagon to provide a new technology that can give the exact location of any vehicle. Moreover, this High-Precision Positioning (HPP) will enhance the vehicler’s vehicle�s advanced active safety technologies.

– Additionally, the connected vehicles industry continues to integrate communication with the digital environment leveraging the role of antennas and integrated high-performance TCUs. Vendors in the region have started to leverage the potential of the innovative solutions that have begun to enhance their product offerings. For instance, Molex Incorporated, a supplier of end-to-end data solutions to the automotive industry based on the United States, developed a TCU Antenna Fusion that allows OEMs to reduces system costs and also enhance the RF efficiency while ensuring seamless connectivity.

