Telehealth Market Size 2021 | Industry Drivers Analysis, Trends and Opportunity 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Telehealth Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global telehealth market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Telehealth refers to the remote delivery of clinical and non-clinical services through tele- and digital communication technologies. These technologies mainly include video conferencing, mobile health (mHealth) applications, electronic data transmission, remote patient monitoring (RPM), etc. Telehealth solutions offer consultation, care management, diagnosis, self-management services, medical training, etc. Furthermore, these solutions also help in conducting administrative meetings, along with imparting medical education via information and communication technologies (ICT).

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telehealth-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The high prevalence of chronic diseases has led to the global adoption of telehealth systems for online consultation pertaining to consultation and treatment. Moreover, the demand for these systems is further fostered by the rising geriatric population, along with growing need for home monitoring devices. Additionally, several technological advancements, coupled with the emergence of health monitoring smartphone applications, are also bolstering the market growth. The increasing penetration of smart devices and wearables to track blood pressure, blood glucose levels, sleep patterns, heart rate, etc., has further augmented the market growth. Furthermore, growing investments in the field of medical sciences, along with the rapid upgradation of telecommunication technologies, are subjected to strengthen the telehealth market.

Telehealth Market 2021-2026: Segmentation and Analysis of Top Keyplayers

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key players include

Aerotel Medical Systems

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

American Well Corporation

Biotelemetry Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric),

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Medtronic Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Teladoc Health Inc.

The report has segmented on the basis of component, communication technology, hosting type, application, end-user and region

Breakup by Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

Breakup by Communication Technology:

Video Conferencing

mHealth Solutions

Others

Breakup by Hosting Type:

Cloud-Based and Web-based

On-Premises

Breakup by Application:

Teleconsultation and Telementoring

Medical Education and Training

Teleradiology

Telecardiology

Tele-ICU

Tele-Psychiatry

Tele-Dermatology

Others

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telehealth-market

Breakup by End-User:

Providers

Patients

Payers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Report:

Guidewires Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/guidewires-market

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/remote-patient-monitorning-market

Hemostats Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemostats-market

Hospital Information System Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-information-system-market

Hernia Repair Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hernia-repair-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group