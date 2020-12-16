Telehealth Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 18.43% and Forecast to 2025

Telehealth Market is valued at USD 8.30 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 22.92 billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 18.43% over the forecast period.

The growth in Shortage of Healthcare Professionals, Improvements in Telecommunication Infrastructure, Technological Advancements, Increasing Utilization of Connected Devices are the factors driving the growth of the market.

Scope of Telehealth Market Report:

Health related service which provides information by using electronic and also telecommunication technologies are nothing but the Telehealth service. The services provided with Telehealth service are clinician contact, clinician advice, care, reminders education, intervention, monitoring and remote admissions. When there is conditions like lack of transport, lack of mobility, a lack of staff restrict access to care occurred in rural areas Telehealth helps to bridge the gap. The facilities such as video conference for discussing two clinicians over a case, a robotic surgery occurring through remote access, physical therapy done by digital monitoring instruments, tests being forwarded between facilities for interpretation by a higher specialist, home monitoring through continuous spending of patient health data, even videophone interpretation during a consult and many others facilities are provided by Telehealth services.

Telehealth Market is segmented on the basis of component, delivery model and end user. On the basis of component the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. On the basis of delivery model the market is segmented into real time, store and forward, remote patient monitoring and mHealth. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into B2B, Providers, Payers, Employers, B2C, Patients and Caregivers.

The regions covered in this Telehealth Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Hall Effect Sensor is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Top Companies of Telehealth

Polycom

Life Care Solutions

Siemens Healthcare

Robert Bosch Healthcare

Eladoc Inc.

American Well

BioTelemetry Inc.

Medtronic

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

InTouch Technologies Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. GE Healthcare

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Driving Telehealth Market Worldwide.

Geographically, the rate of adoption of Telehealth healthcare services is increased day by day in developed as well as developing countries. The Common chronic diseases include arthritis, asthma, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and some viral diseases such as hepatitis C and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. According to National Health Council, approximately 133 million Americans which mean more than 40% of the total population of this country are affected by chronic diseases and by 2020 that number will grow to an estimated 157 million, with 81 million having multiple conditions. So, due to this reason there is increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and this is the main driver to drive the growth of the market. Also the increase in geriatric population, scarcity of physicians, improved telecommunications infrastructure, technological advancements, increase in utilization of connected devices for the management of Chronic diseases and need for affordable treatment options because of increasing healthcare costs are also fueling the market growth. According to World Health organization estimated that about 125 million people are aged 80 years or older in today and by 2050, the world’s population aged 60 years and older is expected to about total 2 billion which is up from 900 million in 2015.

North America is the dominating region for Telehealth Market.

In Global Market, North America region accounts for the largest share for the Telehealth market. This is only due to the U.S. country has developed healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, upcoming regulatory policies, shortage of physicians, implementation of Affordable Care Act (ACT) and increasing funding for Telehealth. According to the growing Crisis of Chronic Diseases in the United States estimated that about 133 million Americans i.e. 45% of the population are affected by the chronic diseases. In U.S. more than 1.7 million Americans are dead due to these chronic diseases every year. Also the gradual increase in number of e-visits and for online preference consultation is the main reason behind the expansion of the market in North America. According to National Health Expenditures 2017 highlights, it is estimated that US healthcare spending increased upto 3.9% to reach $3.5 trillion per person in 2017. Also they estimated that the overall share of gross domestic product (GDP) related to health care spending was 17.9% in 2017 similar to that in 2016.

Moreover, Europe is expected to expand the market due to emerging Telehealth policies and adoption of wearable remote monitoring devices. Also the Asia Pacific region is registering high market growth due to improving healthcare Scenario, technological advancements in digital imaging and high rural population.

Global Telehealth Market Segmentation –

By Components – Hardware, Software, Services

By Delivery Model – Real Time, Store and Forward, Remote Patient Monitoring, mHealth

By End User – B2B, Providers, Payers, Employers, B2C, Patients, Caregivers

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

