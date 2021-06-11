Telehandler Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled Telehandler Market “Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global telehandler market reached a value of US$ 5.87 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

Telehandler, also referred to as a telescopic handler, is a highly versatile lifting machine that can be deployed as a forklift, crane, and working platform. The machine is primarily equipped with numerous attachments, such as muck grabs, winches, and buckets, for lifting and moving heavy industrial and construction materials or digging trenches and underground mines. Telehandler offers various benefits, such as high loading capacity and height, improved efficiency for on-road and off-road driving, enhanced flexibility, etc. As a result, they are extensively adopted for several agricultural, construction, and mining applications.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Telehandler Market Trends:

The elevating levels of urbanization, coupled with the extensive infrastructural developments, are currently driving the demand for telehandlers. Moreover, the rising adoption of for solid waste management and various recycling activities ist also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the growing popularity of rental services pertaining to construction equipment across diverse industry verticals is further catalyzing the demand for telehandlers. Besides this, the emergence of electric engine telehandlers with higher loadbearing and 360-degree movement capabilities will continue to drive the global telehandlers market in the coming years.

Global Telehandler Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

VOLVO(AB) (VLVLY)

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)

Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd. (042670.KS)

HAULOTTE GROUP (PIG.PA)

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

JLG Industries Inc. (Oshkosh Corporation)

KOMATSU (KMTUY

Liebherr Maschinen Bulle AG

MANITOU BF (MTU.PA)

Merlo S.p.A. Industria Metalmeccanica

Skyjack Inc. (Linamar Corporation)

Terex Corporation (TEX)

WACKER NEUSON SE (WKRCF)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, type, ownership, height, capacity and application.

Breakup by Product:

Compact Telehandler

Large Telehandler

Breakup by Type:

Rotating

Non-rotating

Breakup by Ownership:

Rental

Personal

Breakup by Height:

Less Than 50 ft

50 ft & Above

Breakup by Capacity:

Below 3 Tons

3-10 Tons

Above 10 Tons

Breakup by Application:

Construction

Agriculture

Forestry

Mines and Quarries

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Afric

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

