Teledermatology Market to Witness Massive Growth By Key Players: 3Gen,Ksyos,MetaOptima,3Derm,VigNet Inc.,Maple,MDLIVE Inc.,CureSkin,Ping an Good Doctor,FirstDerm

The Global Teledermatology Market size is projected to reach USD 44.86 billion by the end of 2028. The presence of several large scale companies in this sector will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The market was worth USD 4.83 billion in 2020 and will exhibit a CAGR of +24% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Teledermatology has been defined as the practice of dermatology at a distance1. With the rapid evolution of communications technology leading to decreasing equipment costs, the field of teledermatology is expanding quickly. Teledermatology is a subspecialty of dermatology and probably among the most popular applications of e-health and telemedicine. In this field, telecommunication technologies are being used to transfer medical information over varying distances through audio, visual and data communication.

Top Key Players:

3Gen,Ksyos,MetaOptima,3Derm,VigNet Inc.,Maple,MDLIVE Inc.,CureSkin,Ping an Good Doctor,FirstDerm,Other Players

Teledermatology Market By Type:

Products

Services

o Teleconsultation

o Telemonitoring

o Tele-education

o Others

Teledermatology Market By Modality

Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)

Real-time (Synchronous)

Others

Teledermatology Market By End User

Healthcare Facilities

Home Care

The Teledermatology Market report focuses on the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. A number of analysis tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

The key questions answered in the report:

What will be the market size and growth rate in the 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Teledermatology market?

What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

Who are the key vendors in the global market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of Teledermatology

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

Which are the global opportunities for expanding the market?

