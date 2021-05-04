Teledentistry Market New Business Experts Ideas By TheTeleDentists, MouthWatch, Denteractive Solutions, Virtudent, HealthTap, e-DENTECH

The teledentistry market was valued at US$ 667.13 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 2,614.50 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Rising geriatric population and growing demand for superior dental care have been the primary drivers for the industry. In recent years, people have been demanding early detection and cost-effective treatment approaches. Also, increasing healthcare access is a significant factor in the global teledentistry market’s overall growth. Rising technological advances and government funding and growing dental and oral care are also essential factors supporting the market growth.

Some of the key players operating in the teledentistry market include ViDe Virtual Dental; Koninklijke Philips N.V; TheTeleDentists; MouthWatch, LLC; Denteractive Solutions, Inc.; Patterson Companies, Inc.; Virtudent, Inc.; Dentulu; HealthTap, Inc.; and e-DENTECH.

Based on component, the teledentistry market is segmented into hardware and software & services. The software and services segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The teledentistry software allows the users to accomplish tasks necessary for acquisition and organization of patient health information. Moreover, budding digitalization in the developed nations has enabled patients to take up dental care at a reduced cost and time. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has created opportunities for the market players operating in this domain.

Increasing burden of oral diseases and growing adoption of teledentistry are likely to boost the market growth over the years. However, rise in cyber threats and risks associated with data security are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to have a significant impact on the teledentistry market. Growing cases of COVID-19 and rising need for healthcare services have improved communication between nurses, physicians, and patients and helped expand the healthcare infrastructure, due to which demand for better communication systems, such as teledentistry, is mounting. The teledentistry market is anticipated to show strong growth in the US as it is among the worst affected countries globally.

The report segments the global teledentistry market as follows:

Global Teledentistry Market – by Component

Hardware

Software & Services

Global Teledentistry Market – by Delivery Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Teledentistry Market – by End User

Patients

Payers

Providers

Others

