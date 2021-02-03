Teledentistry Market is Expected To Grow At A Rate (CAGR) of 17.1% in the Forecast Period 2021 To 2027- Virtudent Inc., TheTeleDentists, MouthWatch LLC

Teledentistry Market

Teledentistry Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all major regions across the world. The report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state of the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The rising geriatric population and growing demand for superior dental care have been the primary drivers for the industry. In recent years, people have been demanding early detection and cost-effective treatment approaches. Also, increasing healthcare access is a significant factor in the global teledentistry market’s overall growth. Rising technological advances and government funding and growing dental and oral care are also essential factors supporting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape Teledentistry Market:

ViDe Virtual Dental

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

TheTeleDentists

MouthWatch LLC

Denteractive Solutions, Inc.

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Virtudent, Inc.

Dentulu

HealthTap, Inc.

e-DENTECH

The growing usage of the Teledentistry application, chiefly in the medical industry, is the major factor driving the growth of the Teledentistry market. The migration of risk in the oil & gas sector through training and faster knowledge transfer in Teledentistry is also anticipated to boost the growth of the Teledentistry market.

The report specifically highlights the Teledentistry market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Teledentistry market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

