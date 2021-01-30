Teledentistry Market Hitting $ 2,614 Mn by 2028|| Dentulu, Mouth Watch, Koninklijke Philips, Denteractive Solutions, Patterson Companies, The Tele Dentists, Virtudent, Health Tap

The Teledentistry Market is projected to shoot at US$ 2,614.50 million booming at a CAGR of +17% from 2021 to 2028.

Teledentistry refers to the use of telehealth systems and methodologies in dentistry. Telehealth refers to a broad variety of technologies and tactics to deliver virtual medical, health, and education services.

Telemedicine refers to the “virtual visits” that take place between patients and clinicians via communications technology the video and audio connectivity that allows “virtual” meetings to occur in real time, from virtually any location.

Dentulu is the world’s first Dental Mobile App serving both patients and dental professionals. Dentulu provides a variety of services including mobile and concierge dentistry as well as virtual dental care on demand.

Dentists in Texas are not authorized to practice teledentistry because of established legal requirements, which requires documentation of the findings of a tactile and visual examination of the soft and hard tissues of the oral cavity. Laws in Arizona, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota and Tennessee require that the delivery of teledentistry services is consistent with in-person delivery of care or that the teledental services comply with scope of practice laws in the state.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Mouth Watch, LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Denteractive Solutions Inc.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (Patterson Dental)

The Tele Dentists

Dentulu

Virtudent, Inc.

Health Tap, Inc.

ViDe Virtual Dental

e-DENTECH SAS

Teledentistry Market report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with segmentations by:

By component, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software and services

By delivery mode, split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

By end user, split into

Patients

Payers

Providers

Others

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Teledentistry market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Teledentistry market in terms of revenue.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Teledentistry market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the global market scenarios across several business sectors of the global industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Questions Answered By the Teledentistry Market Report:

What was the market size in the given forecast period?

What will be market growth till 2028 and what will be the resultant market forecast in the year?

How will the market drivers, restraints and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and a subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and why?

A comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape and the market participant’s behavior.

What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by market players? An In-depth analysis of these strategies and their impact on competition and growth

Some Major TOC Points:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Teledentistry Market Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

And More…

