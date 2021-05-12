Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) Market 2021 : Key Growth Drivers, Current, Upcoming Industry Trends Key Players Analysis

Telecommunications relay service (TRS), also known as relay service, web-based relay service, or IP-relay, provides services to physically challenged people. TRS allows differently abled people with hearing impairments and speech impairments to connect with other people that are using standard telephony with communications assistant (CA). Telecommunications relay services use operators known as communication assistants (CAs) to enable telephone calls among people with hearing and speech impairments and other individuals.

Telecommunications relay service mainly provides two forms of services: audible carryover (HCO) and voice carryover (VCO). Voice carryover allows the person with hearing disabilities to speak directly to the other person, whereas audible carryover allows a person with speech disabilities to hear the other person and respond accordingly.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been the main catalyst for the growth and adoption of telecommunications relay service. TRS providers are seeing a sharp rise in the number of relay calls due to the pandemic outbreak, to work at relay call centers, owing to the persistent need to connect people at this time. This in turn is expected to enhance the demand for telecommunications relay service (TRS) across the world during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Global Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) Market: Dynamics

Global Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) Market: Key Drivers and Restraint

Growing occurrence of speech disorders is expected to enhance the demand for telecommunications relay service.

Besides, increasing number of people who are deaf, blind, and hard of hearing is one of the factors boosting the growth of the global telecommunications relay service market.

Rising investment by governments of developed and developing countries for initiating and integrating telecommunications relay services in relay centers, so as to help physically challenged people is expected to trigger the growth of the TRS market.

The major drawback that can hamper the growth of the telecommunications relay service (TRS) market is high cost of the equipment used in providing relay service or IP relay services for differently abled people.

However, expansion of techniques to improve telecommunications relay services is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the global telecommunications relay service (TRS) market during the forecast period.

North America to Account for Major Share of the Global Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) Market

In terms of region, the global telecommunications relay service (TRS) market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is anticipated to lead the global telecommunications relay service (TRS) market, due to well established players in the U.S and Canada, providing telecommunications relay services to differently abled people. This is expected to accelerate the growth of the telecommunications relay service (TRS) market in North America.

The telecommunications relay service (TRS) market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant share due to rising investments by governments for relay centers offering relay services to physically challenged people, which is expected to fuel the growth of the telecommunications relay service (TRS) market across the region.

Global Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) Market

Companies operating in the telecommunications relay service (TRS) market are increasingly investing in research and development to develop new and innovative techniques to provide telecommunications relay service (TRS) equipment and services. The telecommunications relay service (TRS) market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous manufacturers in developed and developing regions. Key players operating in the global telecommunications relay service (TRS) market are:

