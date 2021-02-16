Telecommunication Services Market Massively Future Growth to 2027 | AT&T, BCE, Orange, Rogers Communications, Telefonica, Telenet, TELUS

ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “Telecommunication Services Market 2027” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The telecommunication industry is witnessing a robust market growth on account of high demand for mobile services across the globe. Increasing competition among industry players is leading to increased pressures on telecom operators to increase profitability by introducing value added services. Besides, increasing penetration in the developing markets creates a positive outlook for the market players in the coming years.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The telecommunication services market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of communication technologies such as wireless and satellite along with increasing demand for data services. Increasing demand from small & medium enterprises is expected to be another significant factor in fueling market growth. However, the high cost of value-added services is likely to limit the growth of the telecommunication services market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing penetration in the developing regions is expected to showcase significant opportunities for the key players in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include AT&T, BCE Inc, Orange, Rogers Communications, Telefonica, Telenet, TELUS, Verizon, Virgin Media, Vodafone Group

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Telecommunication Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of telecommunication services market with detailed market segmentation by package type, end user, and geography. The global telecommunication services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading telecommunication services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global telecommunication services market is segmented on the basis of package type and end user. Based on package type, the market is segmented as double play, triple play, and quad play. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as residential and commercial.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PACKAGE TYPE

8. TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

9. TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. AT AND T

11.2. BCE INC

11.3. ORANGE

11.4. ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS

11.5. TELEFONICA

11.6. TELENET

11.7. TELUS

11.8. VERIZON

11.9. VIRGIN MEDIA

11.10. VODAFONE GROUP

12. APPENDIX

