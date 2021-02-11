Telecom Towers Market Share, Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities 2021-2026

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Telecom Towers Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Telecom Towers investments from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The telecom towers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.63% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The Global Telecom Towers market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Bharti Infratel Limited, Helios Towers Africa, American Tower Corporation, SBA Communications Corporation, AT&T Inc., GTL Infrastructure Ltd, T-Mobile Towers, Crown Castle International Corporation, China Tower Corporation Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– September 2019: AT&T and American Tower Corporation signed a strategic long term agreement that aims to streamline wireless network deployments on the ATC’ s US sites to enhance AT&T’s 5G deployment and other network upgrades as FirstNet. This partnership is expected to drive mutual value and growth through a simplified leasing process to drive efficiency and flexibility improvements, which benefits the speed of deploying the latest technologies.

– January 2019: Helios Tower Ltd announced that it had signed an agreement with the South African tower company, wherein the company would acquire the controlling interest in the business of the SA Towers. This agreement would help the company to accelerate its entry into South Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The leasing concept has enabled the MNOs to invest heavily in developing their infrastructure and reach across rural regions, thus bringing new revenues to the tower operators through tower installations. Tower-sharing is one of the significant growth drivers for the telecom industry, as it provides benefits like cost reduction and faster data rollout. The telecom tower industry has gained prominence as an independent industry, mainly in India and the United States.

– Over the years, millions of dollars have been spent on improving broadband connectivity to rural areas. The annual data usage via wireless networks has been increasing rapidly, promoting smartphone penetration considerably. In July 2019, the Communications Minister of India announced that the telecom operators intent to install over 57,559 towers in rural areas to provide mobile connectivity. The project, such as BharatNet, has been implemented to offer broadband connectivity to all 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats in India.

Key Market Trends:

Operator-owned Tower is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– In the operator-owned telecom tower segment of the market studied, multiple mobile network operators (MNOs) are responsible for the construction, functioning, and maintenance of the towers. These services are being increasingly outsourced to third-party companies in the emerging economies.

– Globally, the proportion of towers owned by MNOs decreased when compared to 2018. Many of these tower assets were trapped on MNO balance sheets as a function of regulatory policy. For instance, if foreign, direct ownership of towers is not permitted to exceed 50%. In other instances, the MNO may still see its towers as a source of competitive differentiation, or the market it serves or MNO itself may be seen as less investible by the tower industry.

– Between towercos nearing saturation of addressable markets and investible portfolios globally, combined with the growing tendency of MNOs to carve out and keep operator-led towercos, towercos are having to look beyond their core business of building, purchasing, and leasing vertical real estate to consider new assets and new services. Indeed, according to many towerco leaders, upwards of 50% of organic growth is now found not in macro towers and rooftops, but in lamp posts and in-building solutions.

