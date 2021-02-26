Telecom Towers Market Global Outlook 2021-2025: Tower Vision, Bharti Infratel, Essar Telecom, Aster Infrastructure

The Global Telecom Towers Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Telecom Towers market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Telecom Towers market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 42330 million by 2025, from $ 35860 million in 2019.

Segmentation:

Top Key Players in the Global Telecom Towers Market: Tower Vision, Bharti Infratel, Essar Telecom, Aster Infrastructure, GTL limited, American Tower, Quippo Telecom Infrastructure, Reliance Infratel, Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, India Telecom Infra Limited, Indus Tower Limited

Industry News and Updates:

– September 2019: AT&T and American Tower Corporation signed a strategic long term agreement that aims to streamline wireless network deployments on the ATC’ s US sites to enhance AT&T’s 5G deployment and other network upgrades as FirstNet. This partnership is expected to drive mutual value and growth through a simplified leasing process to drive efficiency and flexibility improvements, which benefits the speed of deploying the latest technologies.

Segment by Type :

Cell Tower

Lattice Tower

Guyed Tower

Monopole Tower

Camouflage Tower

Mobile Tower

The segment of lattice tower holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 60%.

Segment by Application :

Communication

Infrastructure

Others

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Telecom Towers market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The North American region has been witnessing a significant shift, with the majority of the towers being increasingly transferred from MNOs to independent tower companies. Owing to supporting initiatives by the governments, the region is expected to strengthen its position in the global market continually. For instance, the US Department of State’s Global Connect Initiative (GCI) aims to bring an additional 1.5 billion people online by 2020, thus creating a demand for more connectivity and network infrastructure.

– For instance, In March 2020, American Tower, a global operator of wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure based in Massachusetts reported 9.9% increase in revenue to USD 1.993 billion during the first quarter 2020, with the US expected to generate about 57% of its property revenue and 2/3 of operating profit. The company has around 41,000 sites in the United States.

– Moreover, aggregate annual wireless capital expenditure in the United States was valued at USD 30 billion, which is expected to augment its growth. In 2017, the number of mobile phone users in the United States reached to about 266 million, with mobile internet penetration of approximately 237.2 million. Mobile internet penetration is expected to cross 275 million by 2023. Increasing wireless data usage continues to compel wireless service providers to improve their networks’ quality, and make incremental investments on the coverage and capacity of their systems.

