Telecom Network Management System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Telecom Network Management System Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global telecom network management system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2026

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Telecom network management system (NMS) consists of tools, software, and services for managing telecommunications networks. It improves the inter-connectivity and transmission of information across diverse operating systems. Telecom NMS also manages network addresses, security, traffic, hardware, software, load balancing, data backup, and recovery. It ensures optimal performance by managing individual components and conducting performance analysis periodically, thereby catalyzing the demand for Telecom NMS.

Market Trends

Rapid development in the telecommunication industry, along with the rising adoption of in-depth visibility in network infrastructure, is driving the telecom NMS market. Moreover, the growing need for revamping business operations by maintaining Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS), further propels the market. Additionally, technological advancements, adoption of Internet Protocol (IP), and increasing cloud traffic, are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the rapid development of cost-effective NMS tools for network function virtualization, fixed and mobile broadband networks, network orchestration, etc., also accelerate the demand. Besides this, advancing 4G and 5G telecommunication infrastructures, along with the rapid integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in-network services, are anticipated to propel the telecom NMS market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

BMC Software Inc. (KKR and Co. Inc.)

CA Inc. (Broadcom Inc.)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Ericsson AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

NETSCOUT Systems Inc.

Nokia Oyj

Oracle Corporation

Paessler AG

Riverbed Technology Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)

SolarWinds Corporation (Thoma Bravo LLC and Silver Lake)

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The report has segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment type, vertical, and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Solution Configuration Management Performance Management Security Management Fault Management Others

Services Consulting Deployment and Integration Training, Support and Maintenance





Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises



Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Vertical:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Media and Communication

Others



Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

