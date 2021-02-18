Telecom Network Infrastructure Market 2021: Companies Offerings and Industry Growth By Type, Component, Connectivity Technology, Application, Vertical, and Region

Telecom network infrastructure is a physical network of a group of nodes arranged by an interconnection of links, which are used to exchange audio, video, or data messages from originating node to destination node via multiple network hops. These are bi-directional transmission systems that enables flow of electromagnetic or optical signals in analog or digital form. Cloud-based solution and demand for voice over internet protocol in commercial enterprises and healthcare sector among others needs high adoption of wireless telecom network infrastructure that provides improved mobile communication for employees to access information, send and receive emails, converse via teleconference and make progress in joint ventures. This network infrastructure has adopted 4G/LTE providing higher bandwidth, reduced latency and is highly praised for delivering 24*7 high quality,highly flexible, cost-effective services thus enhancing product quality and standard in this highly dynamic market. Up gradation of infrastructure projects leading to recent rollout of more efficient 5G services will lead to subsequent steady telecom network infrastructure market share in coming years.

Key players of the telecom network infrastructure market analyzed in the research include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia, Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corp., Fujitsu Ltd, Ciena Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Commscope Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and Others. They have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to gain a stronghold and international presence across the world.

Download Report Sample with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10159

The global telecom network infrastructure market is segmented into type, component, connectivity technology, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is wired and wireless. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into Product, and Service. By connectivity technology, the market is subdivided into 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G. Based on application, the market is segmented into telecom, enterprise, and data centre. Based on end use, the market is segmented into commercial, it & telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, bfsi, healthcare, automotive, and others. Based on region, the global market is divided across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Driver and Impact Analysis

Demand for high-speed internet access has led to the transition of telecom providers from existing infrastructure to accelerate adoption of 5G network characterized by high peak data rate, very low latency and robust connection density. Rising adoption of advanced network infrastructure protocols such as virtual router, next-generation firewalls for handling increased network loads due to proliferation of wireless devices and adoption of macro cellular base station for providing cellular coverage in distant rural areas are the factors driving telecom network infrastructure market growth. However overall business model evolution, interoperability issues, lack of skilled workforce and prevalence of cyber criminals who can easily access sensitive data and information act as obstacles restraining telecom network infrastructure market size growth. Contrarily, introduction of smart technologies such as network virtualization, cloud services and heterogeneous network integration acting as backbone for data delivery and voice traffic is set to open new pathways in the telecom network infrastructure industry.

Interested? Do Purchase Enquiry Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10159

New product launches to flourish the market

Key telecom network infrastructure market playershave increased user access capabilities by changing the shape of the market through launch of new trends and value-added services.

In December 2019, telecom industries worldwide have announced to offer 5G networks globally in 2020 and expect to witness 1GB access move to 10GB and 10GB aggregation to 100GB to lay groundwork for new 5G-bearing core networks more widely.

In India the Department of Telecom has declared in May 2020, that the spectrum auction is likely to start in August-September for 5G services. The Ministry of Defense has demanded 100MHz of spectrum in 5G radiowaves that leaves DoT with 175MHz for auction. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone need to bid for the spectrum to continue mobile services.

Surge in usage in industrial and automotive applications

The automobile industry is currently experiencing exponential growth of self-driving features which will be further enhanced by the upcoming 5G trend. Large-scale adoption of this next-generation wireless technology is capable to support safer, smarter autonomous cars with high quality infotainment services.

In March 2019, it has been reported by Nokia that this ultra-fast, highly reliable, fully responsive 5G network will leverage full potential of AI, virtual reality and IoT. 5G network possesses incredible data processing and analyzing abilities generated by a number of smart sensors in less than 2 milliseconds. Qualcomm Inc. are combining large available bandwidth with 5G with innovative digital radio and antennae architecture.

Tech companies such as Volvo have been testing remote pilots in self-driving cars incorporated stable connection offered by 5G services. 5G connectivity incorporated in next generation vehicles built on SPA2 modular architecture will begin production in 2021.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Telecom Network Infrastructure Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10159?reqfor=covid

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

During this COVID-19 global healthcare crisis when governments worldwide have declared shutdown and people are mandated to stay home, telecom connectivity is vital to keep the economy going and continue business as usual as possible. This global pandemic has boosted the telecom network infrastructure market size where quarantined customers are more reliant on their services for maintaining social connection.

In March 2020, it has been reported by ITU News that voice calls have witnessed resurgence by 20% in UK, 50% increase in Belgium. Italian operators have experienced 70% increase in traffic and this overuse has also led to network disruptions across Europe due to the flexible work hours of consumers.

As reported by Business Standard in March 2020, telecom companies such as Vodafone and Bharti Airtel have adopted alternative work forms to respond quickly to the current situation and enable undisrupted essential services to customers 24*7. COAI, Cellular Operator’s Association on India, has urged companies to switch to SD(Standard Definition) from HD(High Definition) streaming to control strain on network infrastructure. Data consumption has gone up by 15-20% where consumption of HD data requires 6-7 times higher bandwidth.

Key benefits of the stakeholders:

The study gives an analytical overview of Telecom network infrastructure equipment market with current trends and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

The report analyses information related to key telecom network infrastructure market growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The telecom network infrastructure market trends are quantitatively analysed from 2020 to 2027.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

Questions answered in the telecom network infrastructure market report:

Which are the leading market players active in the telecom network infrastructure market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the telecom network infrastructure market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com