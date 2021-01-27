Telecom Market 2021 by Technology Advancement – AT&T; Apple, Verizon Communications Inc

Telecom Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery

Internet TV is gaining acceptance and being preferred by customers in the developed markets. The traditional pay-TV industry has been facing severe competition from online video streaming service providers. The low-cost video streaming service providers are threatening the pay-TV business model and forcing traditional pay-TV service providers to offer internet TV services to their subscribers. For example, DISH Network Corp. has launched the internet TV service Sling TV along with their pay-TV services.

The global telecom market is expected to decline from $2691.1 billion in 2019 to $2600.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $3082.8 billion in 2023.

Top Leading Companies mentioned are

AT&T; Apple; Verizon Communications Inc; China Mobile Ltd; Samsung

Latest News and Development

April 27, 2020: US telecom carrier AT&T plans to go ahead with its IT modernisation contracts to save costs, a move that would benefit Tech Mahindra which had signed an over $1 billion contract with its largest customer last year.

January 29, 2020: AT&T in October began working with Elliott Management when the activist investor took a larger stake in the Dallas-based telecom. AT&T plans on freeing up another $2 billion in 2020 and will “streamline” its portfolio of nonessential assets this year, Stephenson said.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global telecom market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global telecom market. Africa was the smallest region in the global telecom market.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Telecom market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the foretasted period.

By Product Type: Wireless Telecommunication Carriers; Wired Telecommunication Carriers; Communications Hardware; Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers

By End User: Household; Commercial

This independent 300 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Telecom market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Telecom in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Telecom market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Telecom market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

