Telecom Managed Services Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Segmentation, Application And Forecast By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Telecom Managed Services Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Telecom Managed Services industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Telecom Managed Services Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global telecom managed services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 14.20% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to advancement in technology such as mobility services, cloud computing and big data and improving operational efficiency, catering effectively to the dynamic business environment, improving profit margins.

Telecom managed services assist organizations in maintaining the IT infrastructure thereby helping organizations concentrate on business operations and tactics. Typically, managed services are provided to cover business-critical service functions. The need for operational efficiency and safety drives the adoption of telecom-managed services by organizations. An expansion in the complexity of data on issues, information assurance, data security services, the establishment of communicative systems such as WAN / LAN, and the provision of portable services has driven business developments.

Market Drivers:

Demand for cost decline in managing enterprise structure, drives the growth of the market

Raising awareness amongst businesses to emphasis on core approaches and activities, are driving the growth of the market

Rising pattern of BYOD and corporate-owned personal devices (COPD) over the globe, leads to the growth of the market

Advancements in technologies such as 5G, SDN, & NFV, foster the market growth

Market Restraints:

Apprehensions over revealing the private information to MSPs, hinders the market growth

Cloud-based service providers, are restraining the market growth

Absence of consciousness regarding external and internal threats

Segmentation: Global Telecom Managed Services Market

By Service Type

Managed Data Center Managed Colocation Managed Hosting Managed Storage

Managed Network Services Managed Network Monitoring and Maintenance Managed MPLS and VPN Others

Managed Data and Information Services Managed OSS/BSS Managed Database Others

Managed Mobility Services Managed Device Management Managed Application Management Managed Content Management

Managed Communication Services

Managed Security Services Threat Management Compliance Management Vulnerability Management Incident Management Others

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Infolob Solutions and oracle entered into an agreement which allows Infolob to provide Oracle cloud services to their customers in in North America. Under this Cloud MSP program, Infolob provides the most robust portfolio of hybrid IT and digital enabling services intended to speed up cloud client acceptance and drive their path towards modernization. Infolob helps clients find the right cloud-landing area to each of their workloads. The agreement marks an extension between the companies of the Platinum Partnership.

In January 2019, Ericsson launches the Ericsson Operation Engine, a new AI-based managed services offering for communications service providers. The Ericsson Operations Engine utilizes AI, automation and information insights to solve targeted company results for service suppliers such as improved client experience, development in income and effectiveness.

Competitive Analysis

Global telecom managed services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telecom managed services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global telecom managed services market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Verizon, AT&T Intellectual Property., CenturyLink, NTT DATA Corporation, Comarch SA., GTT Communications, Inc., Sprint.com, Unisys, Amdocs, Tech Mahindra Limited, 3T Systems Ltd., ACROPOLIS TECHNOLOGY GROUP, Glowpoint, HP Development Company, L.P., Nokia, ALE International, ALE USA Inc. among others.

Major Highlights of Telecom Managed Services market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Telecom Managed Services market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Telecom Managed Services market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Telecom Managed Services market.

