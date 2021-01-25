Telecom Expense Management Market 2021 Strategic Assessment – Vodafone, Dimension Data, IBM, MDSL, Tangoe, Accenture, CGI, CSC

The Global Telecom Expense Management Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Telecom Expense Management market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Telecom Expense Management data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Global Telecom Expense Management Market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.89% from 2020 to 2027.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Telecom Expense Management Market: Vodafone, Dimension Data, IBM, MDSL, Tangoe, Accenture, CGI, CSC, Econocom, Valicom, Anatole, and Others.

TEM is the practice that encompasses the business processes conducted by IT and finance departments to acquire the provision (and support) of corporate telecommunications assets. TEM is the build-out of services, or the acquisition of third-party services, to manage the supply chain for telecommunications.

The growing market for the Information Technology (IT) and telecom sector in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to significantly bolster growth in the TEM market. Middle East and Africa (MEA) is also expected to enter the high growth phase around the later part of the forecast period. North America (NA) is expected to account for the largest market share, followed by Europe and APAC for the forecast period.

This report segments the Global Telecom Expense Management Market on the basis of Types are:

Dispute management

Inventory management

Invoice and contract management

Ordering and provisioning management

Reporting and business management

Sourcing management

Usage management

On the basis of Application, the Global Telecom Expense Management Market is segmented into:

Automotive

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer goods and retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and entertainment

Transportation and logistics

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Telecom Expense Management Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, Telecom Expense Management Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Telecom Expense Management industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Customization of the Report: The report can be further customized according to the client's specific research requirements.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

