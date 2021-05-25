Telecom Equipment Repair Market Business Revenue Forecast, Leading Competitors And Growth Trends 2026

Telecom equipment repair is an aftermarket service market wherein, telecom companies outsource repair and maintenance services to extend the life of equipment used both within and after the warranty period. The telecom business requires significant investment of capital for infrastructure development. Telecom equipment accounts for a considerable share of the invested capital. As per industry standards, usually, these equipment have a lifespan of five to seven years, thus telecom vendors try to make optimum use and improve the life of the equipment in order to ensure quality services with minimal downtime.

Consequently, telecom vendors seek warranty support from telecom equipment manufacturers (OEM) owing to the highly time-sensitive nature of the business. Moreover, telecom vendors outsource repair and maintenance services and manage to extend the life of telecom equipment up to 10 years after of the warranty period. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for telecom equipment repair service providers globally. The telecom equipment repair market is a part of the secondary telecom services market. The telecom equipment repair market is expected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period owing to the steady expansion of the global secondary telecom services market.

Regulatory compliance, environment safety initiatives, and continued technology developments are expected to boost the telecom equipment industry between 2018 and 2026. Moreover, remarketing and reselling of obsolete telecom equipment as residual income is boosting the telecom equipment repair services market globally. However, low awareness about the safe disposal and upgrade of existing telecom equipment assets, among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), is anticipated to hamper the global telecom equipment repair market. Rising IT investments and government electronic equipment recycling initiatives are expected to offer lucrative opportunity for the telecom equipment repair vendors across the world, especially in North America. The market in Europe is expected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during –the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa, and South America is anticipated to expand at a steady pace in the near future.

The global telecom equipment repair market can be segmented based on device, service, and application. The market can be further segmented based on geographic region. Based on device, the market can be categorized into global system for mobile (GSM) and code division multiple access (CDMA) antenna, power devices, networking devices, and others. The power devices segment can be further split into batteries, generators, inverters, UPS systems, and others. Additionally, the networking devices segment can be further sub-segmented into rectifiers, switches, limiters, and others. In terms of service, the market can be segmented into depot repair service, warranty program management, out of warranty and past model support services, and others.

Based on geographic region, the global telecom equipment repair market can be segregated into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). Aforementioned geographic regions are further analyzed at country level, wherein top countries across NA includes the U.S. and Canada. EU includes market analysis across U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in APAC is studied and analyzed across India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The market analysis across top countries of MEA and South America include GCC countries, South Africa, South America, Brazil.

Major companies operating in the global telecom equipment repair market provide advanced and scalable solutions in domestic and international markets. These include Telecom Test and Repair Laboratories, Extel Technologies, Kosse Partners I, LLC, Advanced Technical Services, RV Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Emerging Strategy Limited, Irsal Telecom Solution Providers Sal, TeleMobile Sp. z o.o., Manta Media Inc., FORWARD Telecommunications, and Star Automations.

