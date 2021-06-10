Telecom Equipment  Market 2021 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2026

Global Telecom Equipment Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Telecommunication involves the exchange if information over distances through voice, data and video. The hardware used to perform these operations are termed as Telecom Equipment. This Equipment includes analog and digital switches, optical fiberm base transceiver stations, communication satellites, modems, mobile phones, teleprinters, fax machines, routers and more. With the increasing telecom industry the demand for equipment rises propelling the market growth. Further, rising number of mobile phones across the globe drives the market for telecom equipment as these mobile phones are an end receivers of the communication process. As per Statista, the number of smart phone users increased from 2.7 billion in 2017 to 2.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 3.8 billion by 2021. Further, huge spending on enterprise IT across business verticals is further set to steer the market towards growth. Moreover, the increasing dependency of organizations on Telecommunications is further propelling large scale organizations to establish their own telecom networks which drives the market for telecom equipment. Moreover, rise in small & medium-sized enterprises across the globe present a potential market for Telecom Equipment.

As these firms lack in-house network and IT infrastructure capabilities and thus prefer outsourced managed services propelling telecom consulting solution providers to install and increases their capabilities which is done through the procurement of telecom Equipment. However, security network threats and data privacy concerns impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, shift of the telecom market towards adoption of advancing technologies to cope with the IoT by providing proficient network connectivity solutions boosts the market growth. While, increasing penetration of smartphones, connected cars, smart homes are projected to offer new growth opportunities for the telecom equipment industry during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Telecom Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large scale adoption of telecommunication in private organizations coupled with rising penetration of smart homes, connected cars and IoT technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising number of Small and Medium size enterprises coupled with high investments in the development of the IT and telecom Infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Telecom Equipment market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Alcatel-Lucent S.A

Nokia Solutions and Networks

ZTE Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited,

TCL Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Qualcomm

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Public Switching

Transmission

Customer Premise

By Infrastructure:

Wired

Wireless

By Application:

Banking

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Telecom Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors