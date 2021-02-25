Telecom Cloud Billing Market 2020 Analytical Overview, Technological Innovations with Economic Indicators By 2027
The Latest Research Report of Telecom Cloud Billing Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants.
The research and analysis conducted in Telecom Cloud Billing Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Telecom Cloud Billing industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Telecom Cloud Billing Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global telecom cloud billing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 28.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing advancement in adoption of cloud-based technologies, mobile penetration and high subscriber growth and need for real-time billing and increased demand for bundled services.
Telecom billing solutions provide a broad range of operations ranging from voice and information utilization monitoring, aggregating, charging the corresponding tariffs, producing client invoices, allowing customer relationship management by the seller for multiple mobile network operators through multiple cloud-based solutions based on government, private, or hybrid cloud.
Market Drivers:
- Increased transparency of leading cloud providers, will also contribute to the growth of this market
- Need for real-time billing and increased demand for bundled services, drives the growth of the market
- Advancement and increase in the adoption of cloud-based technologies, leads to the market growth
- Lower operational and administration cost, is driving the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- The high costs along with the possible chances of downtime, hinders the market growth
- The continued use of legacy systems in emerging economies, are expected to restrain the growth of the market
- Stringent telecom regulations in many established markets, hampers he growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market
By Type of Billing
- Convergent
- Prepaid
- Postpaid
- Interconnect
- Roaming
- Embedded
- Others
- Direct to Consumer (D2C)
- Metered
By Application
- Revenue Management
- Account Management
- Customer Management
- Traffic Management
- Billing and Provisioning
- Others
By Cloud Platform
- Business Continuity as a Service (BCaaS)
- Software as a Service (SaaS)
- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
- Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)
- Others
By Deployment
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid
By Rate of Charging Mode
- Subscription-Based
- Usage-Based
By Service
- Professional
- Managed
By User Type
- Individuals
- Enterprises
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
By End User
- Transportation
- Government
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Retail
- Other
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2018, Google and AT&T collaborated to connect their customers to cloud. Business clients will be able to use AT&T NetBond for Cloud to link to Google Cloud Platform in an extremely safe way through Google’s newly launched Partner Interconnect. The new partnership also makes G Suite, Google’s cloud-based company productivity suite, including Gmail, Docs and Drive, accessible to companies of all sizes through AT&T Collaborate, a host voice and collaborative solution. This collaboration will help to connect consumers to their platform.
- In May 2018, AT&T, OpenStack Foundation, SKT and Intel are working together on an open infrastructure project, Airship. This project builds on the basis of the project initiated in 2017 by OpenStack-Helm. It allows cloud operators to handle sites through minor and major updates at each stage of creation, including changes in configuration and upgrades to OpenStack. It does all this through a platform that is unified, declarative, fully containerized, and cloud-native. It will be easy to manage and build cloud infrastructure. This collaboration will bring advancement and enhancement in their technology.
Competitive Analysis
Global telecom cloud billing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telecom cloud billing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa and South America,
Major Market Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global telecom cloud billing market are AMDOCS, Oracle, CGI Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Netcracker, Cerillion Technologies Limited, AsiaInfo Technologies Limited, Optiva, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, DXC Technology Company, Vodafone Group, Verizon, NTT Communications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, CenturyLink, BT, AT&T Intellectual Property among others
Major Highlights of Telecom Cloud Billing market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Telecom Cloud Billing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Telecom Cloud Billing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Telecom Cloud Billing market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
