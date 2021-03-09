Telecom API Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Orange Group, Telstra Corporation Ltd

The Telecom API Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.The telecom API market is expected to register a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Telecom API Market: AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Orange Group, Telstra Corporation Ltd, Humbug Telecom Labs Ltd, Zain Group, Ooredoo QSC, Axiata Group, MTN Group, STC, Fortumo Holdings Inc., Nokia Corporation, Company Profiles (Key IT Vendors), Twilio Inc., Atos SE, IBM Corporation, Apigee Corporation (Google), Lipisha Consortium Limited and others.

– April 2020 – Vonage launched a new add-on to its portfolio of Vonage APIs via the Verify API. The Verify API solution allows application developers to protect against fraudulent sign-ups by deploying two-factor authentication (2FA) over messaging and voice channels. _

– April 2020 – Small Cell Forum (SCF) released a 5G Functional API to enable a 5G RAN/small cell vendor ecosystem. Capitalizing upon the scope of 5G physical layer API specification, the 5G technical API specifications allow small cells to be constructed piece-by-piece, using components from different vendors. _

– The growing competition among telecom service providers to make better and improved professional services available for consumers helps gain a competitive edge across their serving region.

– Also, the mounting demand for online amusement and better mobile applications, increased penetration of IoT devices, shift to 4G networks, efforts toward making improved APIs for better user experience, and the growing need of telecom operators to monetize their advanced services are some of the factors that are expected to drive the market growth.

– The growing adoption of advanced technologies, along with the increasing applications of mobile internet in day-to-day operations, has fueled the cutting-edge competition among various technological advancements across the professional services in the booming era of LTE and IoT, which may further propel the demand in the market.

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Telecom API Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Telecom API Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

