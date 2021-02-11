Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market worth $7,363 Mn by 2028|| InTouch Technologies, Advanced ICU Care, Koninklijke Philips, UPMC, Banner Health, TeleICUCare, Eagle Telemedicine, Apollo Tele Health Services, SOC Telemed, INTeleICU

The Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market is expected to reach US$ 7,363.3 Mn at a CAGR of +22% by 2028.

A tele-intensive care unit (tele-ICU or Tele ICU) uses telemedicine in an ICU setting, applying technology to provide care to critically ill patients by off-site clinical resources. Health information exchanged from hospital critical care unit to another via electronic communications. It also has the potential for additional benefits, such as enhancing cardiovascular critical care, reducing interhospital transfers and improving staff satisfaction.

The Asia Pacific Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market is expected to reach at CAGR of +23% with US$ 1,207.6 Mn 2028.

There has been a significant increase in the healthcare expenditure during the previous years. As per World Bank, Healthcare expenditure accounts for 9.94% of global GDP. In the United States, 17.1% of its GDP is committed to the industry, whereas in Latin America, HC expenditures account for only 7.24%, with Brazil at 8.3%, and Mexico at 6.3%.

USA is the largest market whereas Europe and Asia Pacific are emerging in this sector.

Whereas the healthcare expenditure per capita was 11.3%, 9.1%, 5.6%, and 4.7% in Germany, UK, China, and India, respectively during the year 2017. The above stated factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry at the global level.

Key Players:

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

Advanced ICU Care

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

UPMC

Banner Health

TeleICUCare

Eagle Telemedicine

Apollo Tele Health Services

SOC Telemed

INTeleICU

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Tele-Intensive Care Unit market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Tele-Intensive Care Unit market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Tele-Intensive Care Unit market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Tele-Intensive Care Unit market.

Market Report Segment: by Membrane Type

Centralized

Decentralized

Other (Hybrid)

Market Report Segment: by Application

Hardware (Therapeutic Devices, Computer Systems, Communication Lines)

Software

Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The following sections of this versatile report on Tele-Intensive Care Unit market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Tele-Intensive Care Unit market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

