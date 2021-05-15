Tel Aviv under attack – Gaza media tower destroyed | Free press

Tel Aviv / Jerusalem / Gaza (dpa) – These were the most intense attacks to date in the greater Tel Aviv area: Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets at the coastal metropolis three times in quick succession on Saturday.

In the neighboring town of Ramat Gan in Tel Aviv, paramedics say a 50-year-old man died in a rocket impact. Howling warning sirens and explosions could be heard over and over. The Tel Aviv area has experienced a total of eight waves of attack since Tuesday evening.

Shortly afterward, the Israeli Air Force destroyed a 14-story skyscraper in the Gaza Strip in which media companies such as the Associated Press had their offices, according to a DPA reporter. According to reports, residents were previously asked to leave the building by telephone.

It is the fifth skyscraper that the Israeli military has collapsed since the recent escalation began on Monday. According to the information, Qatari TV broadcaster Al-Jazeera also had an office in the building that was recently destroyed. The Israeli army announced on Twitter that fighter jets had attacked a high-rise building in which Hamas’s Islamic military intelligence agency had “military assets.”

A spokesman for the Hamas military arm threatened Tel Aviv with an “answer that will shake the earth.”

Hamas has fired more than 2,300 missiles at Israel since Monday, according to an Israeli Air Force officer. Israel attacked more than 650 targets in the Gaza Strip during the same period. The conflict between Israel and the ruling Hamas in the Gaza Strip had escalated early this week. About 140 people have been killed and 1,000 injured since then, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. As the rescue service Magen David Adom announced, rocket fire in Israel in recent days killed 10 people and injured 636.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa announced on Saturday that a house had been hit in the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza. Ten members of a Palestinian family, including eight children, have been murdered, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. A five-month-old boy survived the attack. The Israeli military is investigating the reports.

Recently, the Israeli Air Force also attacked a broad system of tunnels owned by Hamas that ruled the Gaza Strip. According to their own statements, 500 tons of ammunition have been used. A senior Israeli Air Force officer said on Friday evening 160 F-16 and F-35 aircraft were involved in the attack on the so-called Metro system. It is still unclear whether and how many Hamas fighters were killed in the process. “There may be hundreds,” he said.

Foreign media have accused the Israeli military of deliberately manipulating them with a tweet shortly before the attack. “Air and ground forces are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip,” it said Friday night when a ground offensive was expected by Israel. According to media reports, this had prompted countless Hamas fighters to dive into the underground metro system. After being so trapped, the Israeli Air Force bombed the tunnel network for about 40 minutes. The army denied targeted manipulation of the foreign media and spoke of a communication error. There are no Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip are more fierce than ever, the Israeli Air Force officer said. About 20 percent of the missiles fired hit the Palestinian territory itself. Children were also killed. According to the officer, Israel has destroyed a total of 31 Hamas and extremist Islamic Jihad missile workshops. As a result, Hamas is currently no longer able to manufacture new missiles. Islamist Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the US and the EU. She has made the destruction of Israel her goal.

Meanwhile, the US is working hard to de-escalate the conflict in Gaza. As the US Embassy in Israel announced, top diplomat Hady Amr landed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had asked him to meet with representatives from both sides.

The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians had culminated during the Islamic month of fasting of Ramadan and after the cancellation of the Palestinian parliamentary elections. Police barriers in the old city of Jerusalem, which many young Palestinians viewed as humiliation, are considered the trigger.

Additionally, there were clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem over evictions and violent skirmishes on the Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif). The Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque complex is the third holiest site in Islam. But it is also sacred to Jews because there used to be two Jewish temples. Islamist Hamas has declared itself a defender of Jerusalem.

On Saturday, the day of the Nakba (catastrophe), the Palestinians commemorated the displacement and flight of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948. About 500 people demonstrated in Ramallah in the West Bank. They waved Palestinian and black flags. At around noon, the sirens blared for 73 seconds – in memory of the Nakba 73 years ago. This year, the day coincided with the third day of the Eid-al-Fitr festival, the so-called sugar festival at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Thousands of people demonstrated against the Israeli army airstrikes on Gaza in the British capital London. Dozens again demonstrated at the border with Israel in Lebanon.