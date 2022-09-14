Tekken 8 is officially in development, and September’s PlayStation State of Play event has confirmed the game. The first big trailer for the game was revealed during the event held on September 13, and things look exciting. Tekken 8 will mark the series’ debut on next-generation consoles.

Rumors surrounding Tekken 8 began circulating a few weeks ago when the developers dropped a teaser at EVO 2022. There was some initial confusion about whether it was for a remaster/remake or a brand-new game. However, the latter seems to be the case as Katsuhiro Harada, Executive Producer and Director of Bandai Namco, has confirmed the development.

Tekken has become an iconic franchise, and the fighting game has created a lasting legacy. The Tekken games have been enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide and are played both professionally and casually. The franchise’s success has seen the games adapted into shows, anime, and movies.

Tekken 8 makes a grand announcement at the PlayStation State of Play event

The State of Play events are exciting opportunities for developers and publishers to showcase what they have in store, and Tekken 8’s announcement trailer that was recently revealed during the event has created a lot of buzz. The trailer doesn’t follow the typical format, but it sheds light on some vital aspects of the upcoming release.

Tekken 7 was released in 2015, and there have been massive technological changes in the years that followed. The current-gen consoles offer much more powerful hardware, and the new game appears to be taking full advantage of this, with improved graphics and dynamic backgrounds.

– all real-time footage running at 60 FPS

– dynamic backgrounds with unique stage effects

– story will focus on Kazuya vs Jin

Kazuya and Jin’s relationship appears to be at the forefront of the new game, and the trailer depicts a fight between the two. The trailer has also confirmed a story mode for Tekken 8.

As exciting as it is, fans will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on the game. Harada himself explained that the game will remain in development for some time, so the release dates will only be confirmed later. Given the scale of the game, Q3 2023 seems to be a realistic timeline.

Tekken 8 will come to PS5/Xbox Series/Steam Tekken 8 will come to PS5/Xbox Series/Steam https://t.co/WUED97TLu4 Was always a Street Fighter/KI/MK person but I’m glad to see Tekken 8 coming to Xbox as well. Last gen was rough when it felt like you never knew if a fighting game was coming to the platform or not. twitter.com/Wario64/status… Was always a Street Fighter/KI/MK person but I’m glad to see Tekken 8 coming to Xbox as well. Last gen was rough when it felt like you never knew if a fighting game was coming to the platform or not. twitter.com/Wario64/status…

Although the trailer for the game was showcased during PlayStation’s State of Play event, it won’t be a PS exclusive. Following the event, it has been confirmed that Bandai Namco will release the game on PC and the Xbox Series XlS.

Fans can expect more information over the next few months in the form of leaks and official announcements. Expectations are high, and it remains to be seen if Bandai Namco delivers on the final product.

