Teen mom, baby murder investigation ends with shocking arrests. Here’s Fresno police timeline

The Fresno group and native regulation enforcement have expressed shock and grief within the unimaginable double killing of a teen mom and her toddler allegedly by the hands of her sister.

Police say the older sister, 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio Rivera, was jealous of her youthful sister, Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and with boyfriend Martin Arroyo Morales, 26, premeditated the killing of Yanelly and the youthful sister’s 3-week-old child lady, Celine.

Chief Paco Balderrama wouldn’t go into element Thursday about the place the jealousy originated, however mentioned the couple confirmed no regret whereas confessing to the slaying.

“We all know we now have the precise folks. We now have confessions, we now have the homicide weapon, no doubts to what occurred,” he mentioned. “So far as the precise purpose why, we could by no means know.”

One Fresno Bee reader commented on Fb she was surprised by the arrests. “I simply can’t even wrap my head round this,” she wrote. “Sickening and tragic.”

Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old toddler daughter, Celine Solorio Rivera, had been killed on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Fresno, police mentioned.

Right here’s a timeline of what police have made public within the almost seven-week investigation:

Sept. 24: Police mentioned they rushed to a house on Fruit Avenue simply north of Jensen Avenue on the fringe of the town restrict after studies of a number of pictures fired about 7:20 a.m. in a secluded house standing inside an orchard. Few particulars had been instantly accessible from police apart from the affirmation of the loss of life of a younger mom and little one and an ongoing investigation.

Sept. 26: Yanelly Solorio Rivera and her child, Celine, had been recognized publicly as police mentioned they continued to observe leads. The data got here out on a Monday that adopted a weekend that noticed 4 killings within the metropolis.

Police mentioned Yarelly Solorio Rivera, 22, and Martin Arroyo Morales, 26, premeditated the killing of Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old lady, Celine Solorio Rivera, who had been shot and killed 7:20 a.m. Sept. 24 inside a house close to Fruit and Jensen avenues.

Sept. 27: Household and associates held a vigil in remembrance of the slain mother and child outdoors the house the place they had been killed. The household requested media to remain outdoors of the property although a spokesperson spoke to reporters outdoors the gate. It was unclear if the older sister and boyfriend accused of the crimes had been in attendance.

Nov. 2: After about six weeks with out sufficient outcomes, police announce the reward for data that results in a conviction would enhance to $25,000. Balderrama has since eluded to detectives not having sufficient data at that time to make the arrests that may come every week later.

About 100 folks gathered for a vigil held on the driveway outdoors the house the place Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old lady, Celine Solorio Rivera lived, on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022 south of Fresno. The 2 had been discovered useless inside the house after being shot Saturday. Police are nonetheless looking for the killer.

Nov. 3: Whereas talking about reward cash at a information convention, Balderrama provided some new particulars within the killing. He mentioned the younger mom was holding the infant when each had been shot — the mom a number of occasions and the infant at the least as soon as.

Nov. 6: Police mentioned they used assist from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to do a extra intense search of the orchard surrounding the house. New leads got here from the search and former pleas, police mentioned. In addition they launched a video displaying a person strolling via what seems to be a car parking zone and requested for assist to determine him. Balderrama later mentioned the person within the video was Arroyo Morales.

Balloons are let out at a vigil which led to 100 folks to memorialize Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old lady, Celine Solorio Rivera on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022 south of Fresno. The 2 died after being shot at their rural house Saturday. Police are nonetheless looking for the killer.

Nov. 10: Balderrama held a information convention to announce the arrest the day past of the older sister. Jail data present Arroyo Morales was arrested earlier within the week. Each had been being held in lieu of $2 million on suspicion of two counts of homicide with particular circumstances.

Subsequent week: Yarelly Solorio Rivera and Arroyo Morales are anticipated to be arraigned, in response to Fresno County District Legal professional Lisa Smittcamp.