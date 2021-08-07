“Ted Lasso”: The secret of the series that made Americans enthusiastic about football

A humble English Premier League club sees its leadership disrupted by a marital conflict. Responsible for the club is the ex-wife of the former president – a playboy with many extramarital affairs – who wants to ruin his ex-husband’s legacy in revenge.

Like? Destruction of the club. And the most practical (right?) And (undoubtedly) spectacular way to accomplish this was to hire an American football coach with some success in the minor leagues of the sport.

Completely ignorant of the rules and the reality, Ted Lasso is accused of the fans as the new great hope of the AFC Richmond, a fictional club. The first press conference is epic.

“I just want to make sure I have everything,” shoots one of the journalists. “He is an American who has never been to England, whose sporting success has taken place on an amateur level and who is now in charge of running a Premier League club despite having very little knowledge of the game.” Lasso interrupts him curiously: “Is there a question?”

“Yes”, replies the journalist from “The Independent”, before adding: “Is that a joke?” The same could be said of the utterly unlikely success of the original Apple TV series, which launched in 2020 and received unremarkable reviews.

The truth is, “Ted Lasso” caused a sensation on social media with no viewership, and later came the indirect confirmation that the comedy was a huge hit: confirmation that Apple had revamped the series for two seasons.

Entering the golden age of the Emmys, “Ted Lasso” broke all records and was hailed as the most nominated comedy series in its debut year. There were a total of twenty with nominations for best comedy series, best actor, director, two actresses fighting for the title of best supporting actress and four actors in the male part of the trophy.

The last evening of the gala was bittersweet: Despite so many nominations, “Ted Lasso” couldn’t win. But the truth is, despite the low profile it caused in Portugal, it has become one of the most talked about and popular series of the past year.

The Apple series is a humorous comedy that “Vox” describes as the “TV version of Comfort Food”. Without ulterior motives or excuses, the story is based on the good character and indomitable sympathy of Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, an actor and comedian who began his career in improvised comedy and made it to “Saturday Night Live” and then to film.

He’s also one of the show’s creators, alongside Brendan Hunt – who plays Lasso’s assistant coach Beard – and Bill Lawrence. It was the latter who equated the main character with the character of Robin Williams in “The Dead Poets Club”, a die-hard optimist who uses his optimism as a weapon against the cynics.

Throughout history, Lasso, a naive and well-meaning coach, uses his compassion to disarm the bad intentions of club president Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and some of her players. Among them Roy Kent, the midfielder and team captain with a huge résumé surpassed only by his gigantic, immoderate temperament – and it’s impossible not to look at him and see the resemblance to the angry and legendary Roy Keane. Also in the cast is Juno Temple in the role of Keeley Jones, the friend of the team’s star.

However, Lasso is the star that cannot be ignored and, like Kent, some of his properties have also been stolen by well-known football coaches. One of them? Jürgen Klopp, the German coach of Liverpool.

“Man, when I heard the story when he took the team to a karaoke bar, I immediately thought: an idea for a story,” he revealed in an interview with “Sport’s Illustrated”, to which he also admitted his admiration for Pep Guardiola . “I love you, I love your behavior as an organization leader. These are guys who’d go to a fight. “

Off-duty, Apple turned to another famous but unrelated coach to anticipate their first season debut: José Mourinho.

The seemingly ridiculous premise speaks for itself, actually two things. One is that soccer is so exotic and doesn’t know the details of soccer to be fascinating and comfortable for most Americans who are also unaware of the tradition of the sport. On the other hand, it’s strangely bizarre for the rest of the world: How are Americans going to portray real football?

Speaking of soccer, the series, which is now Apple’s big bet, was born as a simple television commercial for NBC Sports.

When the American broadcaster bought the English league’s broadcasting rights for the USA in 2013, it was faced with a difficult task: to get Americans excited about football that is played with the feet. To do this, he ordered a long advertisement, which Sudeikis seized.

The idea of ​​the TV ad was simple: the Kansas City soccer coach came to London to coach Tottenham; intense, arrogant and ignorant of anything to do with football, the American would repeat all the questions his compatriots have about the sport that the rest of the world plays.

The satire on the American football image worked so well that another advertisement was commissioned the following year. They went viral on the internet, soccer players laughed with them, Americans too. More than 20 million clicked the videos.

A short time later, Jason Sudeiki’s wife felt success. “When we made the announcement, she turned to me and said, ‘You should make this a show, a Ted Lasso show.’ I told him I didn’t know, but after marinating the idea, I thought it might happen. “

The first script was written in three hands between Sudeikis, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt. It was held until the creator of “Scrubs” Bill Lawrence came on stage. After a few basketball games with Sudeikis, the topic came up in conversation, the script changed hands and “Ted Lasso” developed a life of its own.

Unlike the lasso in the ads, the show’s lasso is less of the joke and more your heart. And therein lies probably the secret of success of the comedy, which without a card up its sleeve never touches depressing terrain in order to make it funny and tender.

When it comes to football, both Lasso and Sudeikis continue to struggle to understand the mystique – and the offside rule – but it cannot be said that the actor is no longer trying. And by the way, add another similarity between actor and character.

“I love sports. And the running joke is that I have a lot of respect for football, but a very superficial understanding,” explains Sudeikis. “But it’s all new to me. Every time I go to a game, I’ll buy a shirt for myself and my boy. I’m ready to be a loyal supporter to any club that needs me. I know people hate me for it, but it’s the truth. “

The second season of “Ted Lasso” premiered on July 23rd on Apple TV.