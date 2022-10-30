Technoroid Overmind anime release date in Winter 2023

Members of KNoCC from the upcoming Technoroid Overmind anime. Pic credit score: Technoroid_anime/Twitter

Technoroid Overmind anime launch date is in January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season. Technoroid Overmind can be receiving a manga adaptation by Ageha Saotome. It’ll start serialization on AlphaPolis in January 2023.

A brand new key visible (see under) and extra forged members have been additionally revealed together with the announcement.

The anime was first introduced in November 2021, and it was initially scheduled to launch in July 2022. However in April 2022, it bought indefinitely delayed because of the quick unfold of COVID-19 amongst in-house members of employees.

The newly introduced forged members embrace:

Mutsumi Tamura (Kobayashi in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid) as Esora Shibaura, a genius boy whom the 4 androids encounter

Asami Seto (Mai Sakurajima in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Woman Senpai) as Eliza, an assistant AI who lives with the androids

Daiki Hamano (Gorou in Darling within the FranXX) as Bora, a particular investigation android for the Metropolitan Police Division’s Legal Division

Kenji Nojima (Eiji Okumura in Banana Fish) as Nobel, a mysterious android who claims to be a choreographer

Takuya Kirimoto (Charlotte Cracker in One Piece) as Hakushū Shibaura, Esora’s adoptive father and a worldwide authority on robotics

Right here is the important thing visible launched by the manufacturing staff:

Characters from the Technoroid Overmind anime. Pic credit score: Doga Kobo

Forged and employees

The beforehand introduced forged consists of:

KNoCC

Kazuki Ura as Cobalt

Satoi Shibuya as Chrom

Hiromu Mineta as Kei

kayto as Neon

Stand-Alone

Makoto Furukawa as Kite

Keigo Hagiya as Gentle

Gakuto Kajiwara as Night time

Mechanicametallica

Junya Enoki as Silve

Takeo Otsuka as Auru

Akito Sugibayashi as Lana

Shugo Nakamura as Zin

Ka Hee Im is directing the anime at Doga Kobo with Ai Yoshimura supervising. Ayumi Sekine is in control of the collection scripts. Saori Sakiguchi is designing the characters primarily based on the unique designs by LAM. Parts Backyard and RUCCA are composing the music.

Extra about Technoroid Overmind

Technoroid Overmind is an upcoming anime adaptation primarily based on the Technoroid mixed-media mission by Noriyasu Agematsu (Symphogear), RUCCA, CyberAgent, Avex Footage, and Parts Backyard.

The mission additionally features a smartphone recreation titled Technoroid Unison Coronary heart, which launched on January 21, 2022, in addition to a number of music CDs and items.

For extra data on the collection, try the official Technoroid Overmind anime web site. You can even try the official AlphaPolis web site for extra data on the Technoroid Overmind manga.