Technoroid Overmind anime release date in Winter 2023
Technoroid Overmind anime launch date is in January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season. Technoroid Overmind can be receiving a manga adaptation by Ageha Saotome. It’ll start serialization on AlphaPolis in January 2023.
A brand new key visible (see under) and extra forged members have been additionally revealed together with the announcement.
The anime was first introduced in November 2021, and it was initially scheduled to launch in July 2022. However in April 2022, it bought indefinitely delayed because of the quick unfold of COVID-19 amongst in-house members of employees.
The newly introduced forged members embrace:
- Mutsumi Tamura (Kobayashi in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid) as Esora Shibaura, a genius boy whom the 4 androids encounter
- Asami Seto (Mai Sakurajima in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Woman Senpai) as Eliza, an assistant AI who lives with the androids
- Daiki Hamano (Gorou in Darling within the FranXX) as Bora, a particular investigation android for the Metropolitan Police Division’s Legal Division
- Kenji Nojima (Eiji Okumura in Banana Fish) as Nobel, a mysterious android who claims to be a choreographer
- Takuya Kirimoto (Charlotte Cracker in One Piece) as Hakushū Shibaura, Esora’s adoptive father and a worldwide authority on robotics
Right here is the important thing visible launched by the manufacturing staff:
Forged and employees
The beforehand introduced forged consists of:
KNoCC
- Kazuki Ura as Cobalt
- Satoi Shibuya as Chrom
- Hiromu Mineta as Kei
- kayto as Neon
Stand-Alone
- Makoto Furukawa as Kite
- Keigo Hagiya as Gentle
- Gakuto Kajiwara as Night time
Mechanicametallica
- Junya Enoki as Silve
- Takeo Otsuka as Auru
- Akito Sugibayashi as Lana
- Shugo Nakamura as Zin
Ka Hee Im is directing the anime at Doga Kobo with Ai Yoshimura supervising. Ayumi Sekine is in control of the collection scripts. Saori Sakiguchi is designing the characters primarily based on the unique designs by LAM. Parts Backyard and RUCCA are composing the music.
Extra about Technoroid Overmind
Technoroid Overmind is an upcoming anime adaptation primarily based on the Technoroid mixed-media mission by Noriyasu Agematsu (Symphogear), RUCCA, CyberAgent, Avex Footage, and Parts Backyard.
The mission additionally features a smartphone recreation titled Technoroid Unison Coronary heart, which launched on January 21, 2022, in addition to a number of music CDs and items.
For extra data on the collection, try the official Technoroid Overmind anime web site. You can even try the official AlphaPolis web site for extra data on the Technoroid Overmind manga.