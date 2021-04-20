Technology in Mancozeb Market Shares Forecast to Witness Considerable Growth From 2021 to 2027

“

MancozebMancozeb is a grayish-yellow powder with a musty odor which is practically insoluble in water as well as most organic solvents. It is a combination of two other dithiocarbamates: maneb and zineb. The mixture controls many fungal diseases in a wide range of field crops, fruits, nuts, vegetables, and ornamentals. It is marketed as Dithane, Manzeb, Nemispot, and Manzane.

Mancozeb, one of the most widely used protective fungicides in the world, constitutes most of the market share of EBDC fungicides. At present, the major manufacturers of mancozeb are concentrated in UPL, Coromandel International, Indofil, Dow AgroSciences and Limin Chemical. UPL is the largest manufacturer of mancozeb in global, followed by Coromandel International and Indofil Industries. Limin Chemical is the largest manufacturer of mancozeb in China and the fifth largest producer of mancozeb in the world.

Mancozeb is used in agriculture and it is used on a wide variety of food/feed crops, including tree fruits, vegetable crops, field crops, and grapes, ornamental plants, and sod farms. Other uses include greenhouse grown flowers and ornamentals, and seed and seed piece treatment. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and development the product. The industry will form a much high concentration of global market competition in future. At present, the top five companies account for more than 80% of global market share in mancozeb field.

At present, India is the leading mancozeb consumption markets, accounting for over 28% of the global market. The United States, Europe and also account for a considerable market share. With the development of Chinese mancozeb production technology, its share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, mancozeb production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of mancozeb is estimated to be 250 K MT.

The global price of mancozeb is slightly floating in the past five years, and the global price is mainly depending on the leading which has high production and high price. It is from 3752 in 2011 to 3686 USD/MT in 2015, and it is expected to decrease in future.

Although sales of mancozeb brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The Mancozeb Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Mancozeb was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on 'Mancozeb Industry' offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies.

This survey takes into account the value of Mancozeb generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – UPL, Coromandel International, Indofil, DowDuPont, Limin Chemical, Hebei Shuangji Chemical, Nantong Baoye Chemical, XI’AN MPC STOCK,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Mancozeb, Maneb, Zineb, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Agricultural, Plantations and estates, Horticultural and ornamental crops, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Mancozeb, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Mancozeb market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period.

Therefore, Mancozeb Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Mancozeb.”