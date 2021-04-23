Technological Variation To Drive The Single Use Scopes Market
The Single Use Scopes Market report by Persistence Market Research throws light on the fact that the healthcare industry is more towards value-based care and continuous improvements based on the feedback. The mainstreaming of this practice is increasing all through. As such, the healthcare providers could make way for customized, lasting, and effective solutions to render utmost care to patients.
- Endoscope
- Bronchoscope
- Colonoscope
- Duodenoscope
- Ureteroscope
- Proctoscope
Based on application, the Single-Use Scopes Market has been segmented as
- Bronchoscopy
- Pulmonology
- Urologic endoscopy
- Colonoscopy
- Arthroscopy
- GI endoscopy
- ENT endoscopy
- Others
Based on end-user, the Single-Use Scopes Market has been segmented as
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Clinics
- Hospitals
Based on the region, the Single-Use Scopes Market has been segmented as
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
- OOTU Medical Inc.
- 3NT Medical Ltd
- Boston Scientific Corporation Inc.
- Coloplast A/S
- Hill Rom Holdings
- Prosurg Inc.
- Corinth MedTech Inc.
- Parburch Medical Developments Ltd. Ambu A/S
- KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
- HOYA Corporation
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
- Flexicare Medical Ltd
- Integrated Endoscopy
- Roper Technologies Inc.
- OBP Medical Corporation
