Technological Variation To Drive The Single Use Scopes Market
Single-use scope inserted into the deep organ to investigate and examine the symptoms of digestive disorders, such as abdominal pain, nausea, and for diagnosis purposes. The rising patient flow and the emergence of critical diseases have facilitated a dramatic increase in the use of single-use scopes in healthcare facilities. The increasing efforts to save cost & reduce the negative impact on the environment is pushing workforces to consider Single-Use scopes as an alternative to traditional endoscopes. Key players in the Single-Use scopes market are actively promoting and marketing their services. This has in turn led to a rise in demand for the single-use scopes market. A notable rise in demand for single-use scopes observed due to a rise in the spread of transferrable infections. With the rise of infectious disease like Covid-19, there is an increase in the adoption of single-use scopes like bronchoscope to avoid the risk of spread of contagion. Increased concerns by the patients and healthcare facilities regarding cross-contamination is another factor increases sales of single-use scopes in the market. The improvement and application of disposable or single-use, medical instruments are becoming more extensive. Single-use devices are being gradually used globally at the expenditure of reusable equivalents across most markets and therapy areas. The key reason for this shift has been to avoid the spread of contagious diseases and to decrease the logistics essential to sterilize reusable equipment. Single-use scopes offer one-time use capability and do not need cleaning procedures or sterilization, which reverses the chance of contamination.
- Endoscope
- Bronchoscope
- Colonoscope
- Duodenoscope
- Ureteroscope
- Proctoscope
Based on application, the Single-Use Scopes Market has been segmented as
- Bronchoscopy
- Pulmonology
- Urologic endoscopy
- Colonoscopy
- Arthroscopy
- GI endoscopy
- ENT endoscopy
- Others
Based on end-user, the Single-Use Scopes Market has been segmented as
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Clinics
- Hospitals
Based on the region, the Single-Use Scopes Market has been segmented as
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
- OOTU Medical Inc.
- 3NT Medical Ltd
- Boston Scientific Corporation Inc.
- Coloplast A/S
- Hill Rom Holdings
- Prosurg Inc.
- Corinth MedTech Inc.
- Parburch Medical Developments Ltd. Ambu A/S
- KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
- HOYA Corporation
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
- Flexicare Medical Ltd
- Integrated Endoscopy
- Roper Technologies Inc.
- OBP Medical Corporation
