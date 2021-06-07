Technological Variation To Drive The Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market

The Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market report by Persistence Market Research focuses on the healthcare trends to be pondered about in the upcoming period. When the world at large is gripped with predictive analysis and data science, the healthcare industry cannot remain untouched. These two advancements ascertain that the doctors could monitor, access, or even intervene in real-time reports of the patients.

Single use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices are the products that are used only once in the process of surgery and cannot be reused again. The list includes drapes, fluid used for management of ocular conditions, sutures, ocular dyes, eye shields, cautery pencils, ocular sealants, knives and other disposable instruments. These instruments are used in several ophthalmic indication wherein eye surgery is indicated. These are one time products that are used in ophthalmic indications like cataract and other ophthalmic indications like diabetic retinopathy, cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, refractive surgery, corneal surgery, vitreo-retinal surgery, eye muscle surgery, lid Repair surgery and orbital surgery.

Ophthalmic operative procedures are premium priced procedures involving products that are highly sterile. Apart from medical ophthalmic surgeries there are several cosmetic ophthalmic surgeries wherein the single use ophthalmic surgical devices play crucial role. The number of procedures involving ophthalmic surgery is increasing day by day due to increase in the number of ophthalmic complications and disorders like myopia, cataract, diabetic retinopathy and many more.

Global single use ophthalmic surgical devices market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end user and region.

Based on the product type, the global single use ophthalmic surgical devices market is segmented into:

Drapes

Fluid Used For Management Of Ocular Conditions

Sutures

Ocular Dyes

Eye Shields

Cautery Pencils

Ocular Sealants

Knives

Other Disposable Instruments

Based on the application, the single use ophthalmic surgical devices market is segmented into:

Diabetic Retinopathy

Cataract Surgery

Glaucoma Surgery

Refractive Surgery

Corneal Surgery

Vitreo-Retinal Surgery

Eye Muscle Surgery

Lid Repair Surgery

Orbital Surgery

Others

Based on the end user, single use ophthalmic surgical devices market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global single use ophthalmic surgical devices market is projected to grow at a remarkable rate in developed countries due better healthcare infrastructure and growing incidences of ophthalmic disorders. In U.S. alone there are more than 7 million adult patients suffering from diabetic retinopathy, 24 million cataract patients and 2 million patients suffering form age related macular degeneration. Hence North America is likely to be the most lucrative market as it has the largest pool of patients suffering from some kind of ophthalmic related disorder.

The reimbursement policies are quite favorable leading to increase in the number of ophthalmic procedures in the region. Players such as DTR Medical Ltd are comparatively new but they have hit the market with some advanced solutions which has helped them to establish in the market. Players who provide novel technologies or add-on solutions may enter the market and can establish themselves even when the big players are already present.

Geographically, single use ophthalmic surgical devices market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (including Japan) and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific and Latin American market will grow at a rapid pace due to high rate of adoption of the newer technology and increasing favourable reimbursement policies.

Moreover, governments in countries such as China, India, Mexico and Brazil are providing financial grants to healthcare institutions in order to improve the healthcare services being provided to the patients and research and development institutions to encourage researchers to come up with innovative and affordable technologies. European market will represent a stable growth rate owing to increasing incidence of ophthalmic disorders over recent years. North America will show positive growth due to high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders globally.

The key players in the global single use ophthalmic surgical devices market include DTR Medical Ltd, Rumex International Corporation, Katalyst Surgical, LLC., FRIMEN, Inc., Epsilon Eyecare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Indo German Surgical Corporation and many more.

