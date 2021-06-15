Technological upscalation to drive the Automotive Sensor Cleaning System Market manifold

Amidst a growing competitive environment in the automotive industry, car makers are focusing on reducing accidents caused due to impaired sensor perceptions. Automotive sensors dysfunction when dirt, rain drops, snow, or bird droppings shield their view.

Liquid-based sensor cleaning systems or gas-based cleaning systems are used in such applications, which help wipe the surface of the sensors and restore their working. Such cleaning systems are finding increased application in autonomous vehicles where sensor functioning plays a pivotal role, thereby aiding the progress of the automotive sensor cleaning system market across regions.

The global automotive sensor cleaning system market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Automotive Sensor Cleaning System Market Study

The liquid based sensor cleaning segment accounts for a prominent share in the global automotive sensor cleaning system market, and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period too.

Use of cleaning systems in passenger cars is the most attractive vehicle application with the highest share, followed by usage in commercial vehicles. Different cars such as compact cars, mid-sized cars, luxury cars, and SUVs too use sensor cleaning systems.

East Asia dominates the global automotive sensor cleaning system market, and this regional market is expected to grow at the highest rate. Europe holds a significant share in the rapid development of the global automotive sensor cleaning system market.

The market is primarily influenced by different developments in liquid- as well as gas-based cleaning systems. Various OEMs are investing in the research & development of cleaning systems and patenting their technologies to be able to cater to varied sensor applications.

Maintaining optimal balance of cost and quality is one of the prime challenges for players operating in the automotive sensor cleaning system market.

The COVID-19 crisis has adversely affected the auto industry, the effect of which has cascaded to the automotive sensor cleaning system market as well.

