Technological Reverberations To Boost The Surgical Apparel Market

A new-fangled norm is likely to be observed by the healthcare vertical going forward. In other words, the novel healthcare vertical normal for supply chains, tech projects, governing critical supplies, regulations, and resilience would be new frameworks built by inter-governmental and governmental agencies for data sharing and response to disease. The Surgical Apparel Market is there to move along the private and public collaborations and alliances.

Infection diseases mainly acquired in healthcare facility is one of the major cause deaths in the U.S. Surgical apparel is used to provide optimal level of protection by reducing the transfer of bacteria from the skin to the surgical staff. Surgical apparel is also known as surgical clothing. Some of the surgical appeals are surgical gloves, face masks, head wear, scrub suits, chemotherapy gowns, foot wear, drapes and surgical gowns.

Surgical apparel is essential as there are always microorganisms on the skin even after conducting sterilization procedure and strict hygiene. Surgical apparels protect bacteria from entering the surgical wound. Surgical apparels also protect healthcare staff from bodily fluids, blood, saline, urine and other chemicals during surgical procedure.

The U.S. dominates the North American market for surgical apparel due to large number of aging population and chronic diseases. The North American surgical apparel market is segmented on the basis of type of surgical apparel such as surgical gloves, surgical drapes, surgical gowns and surgical masks.

In recent times there is increased use of surgical apparel due to increasing prevalence of infections and chronic diseases. Rise in aging population, increasing healthcare coverage resulting in increase in surgical procedures and increasing stringent regulations for patient and staff safety are some of the key factors driving the growth for the North American surgical apparel market. In addition, increasing incidence of hospital acquired infection is also fuelling the growth of the North American surgical apparel market. However, price fluctuation of raw material and strict regulatory requirements are some of the major factors restraining the growth for the North American surgical apparel market.

Emergence of biofunctional textile, non-conventional types of gloves and advanced composite technology would develop opportunity for the North American surgical apparel market. However, maintain a balance between quality and cost would pose a challenge for the North American surgical apparel market. The trend for the North American surgical apparel market is introduction of new products, such as MicroCool gowns, in the North American surgical apparel market.

Some of the major companies operating in the North American surgical apparel market are Cardinal Health, Inc., DuPont Medical Fabrics, Kimberly-Clark Health Care and Medline Industries.

