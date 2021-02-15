Technological Insights of Global Hydraulic Surgical Tables Market till 2190

The global hydraulic surgical tables market accounted for US$ XXX Million in 2019 and is estimated to be XXX Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XXX%. The report “Global Hydraulic Surgical Tables Market, By Type (General Surgery Tables, Imaging Tables, Neurology Tables, Orthopedic Tables, and Others), By Application (Hospital, Emergency Center, Clinic, Educational Institution, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

On June 2017, Hill-Rom boosts surgical solutions portfolio with launch of New Mobile Surgical Table. This surgical table development enhances the Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions product portfolio by providing a reliable, cost-effective, and flexible operating table

Analyst View:

Increasing number of outpatient surgical procedures

Rising number of outpatient surgical procedures have raised the need for tables that handle a variety of procedures/position and becoming a significant part of any healthcare system. Hydraulic surgery tables with the ability to position patients contrarily for different procedures are being developed. Introduction of human factors such as the height of patients and bariatric and pediatric surgical tables has led to drive the target market. Further, hydraulic surgery tables are designed with a radiolucent feature to allow C-arm imaging and interventional procedures.

Rising trends

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the hydraulic surgical table market include number of ambulatory surgical centers, use of sophisticated surgical tables to support hybrid operating rooms, and the carbon fiber table tops with radiolucent properties for imaging devices.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

By type, neurosurgical tables accounts significant share in the global market due to advancement in neurosurgery. There has been continues increase in neurovascular procedures involving diagnostic and therapeutic surgery. Further, hybrid operating rooms for neurological procedures are rising growing to the sensitivity of the procedures. Orthopedic surgery tables are projected to withstand an attractive growth rate over the forecast period owing to growing ambulatory surgical centers and orthopedic surgeries in the outpatient department.

By application, hospital segment accounts for the maximum revenue share owing to surge in the number of hospitals development and automated/powered surgical facilities

By region, North America is projected to dominate the largest market over the forecast period owing to continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry and well-developed healthcare infrastructure

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global hydraulic surgical tables market includes BiHealthcare, Stryker, Hill-Rom, Bender, Mindray Medical, Brumaba, Image Diagnostics, Lojer, STERIS, and Mizuho.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

