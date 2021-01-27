Technological Insights of Global Bovine Mastitis Market from 2020-2030

The global bovine mastitis market technologies market accounted for US$ 1.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%.

The report ” Global Bovine Mastitis Market, By Type (Clinical, and Sub-Clinical), By Product (Antibiotics, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intramammary, and Systemic), By Therapy (Lactating Period and Dry Period (Antibiotics, and Others)) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) – Global Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In October 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH introduced a new product for prevention of immunotherapy infections in dairy cattle the company introduced ‘Lockout,’ a blue colored non antibiotic internal teat sealant used for prevention of further intra-mammary infections in cattle.

In August 2019, Elanco announced the agreement to acquire Bayer’s Animal Health Business, which will together provide both the companies a strong platform for the development of novel treatments for bovine mastitis.

In February 2020, Merck & Co., Inc. announced the launch of shut out, and a new teat sealant product, for the treatment of bovine mastitis.

Analyst View:

Increasing Incidence is likely to Accelerate Market Growth

Bovine mastitis has become one of the serious concerns in the dairy industries across the globe. The dairy farmers are facing high monetary losses with the rise in the incidence of this cases in cattle every year. For instance, according to the research article published by the Journal of Dairy Science in 2017, 31 cases of clinical mastitis were reported in 100 cows per year in U.S. dairy herds. The cost was around USD 350 to USD 500 per case.

This includes direct and indirect costs such as diagnostics, milk loss, veterinary services, labor, future milk production losses, and therapeutics, among others. The direct losses due to clinical mastitis are lower, as compared to indirect losses. Also, according to various regional and national estimates, an estimated 10% – 12% of total cost of mastitis per case, is associated with therapeutics. The rise in the incidence of the disease among bovine animals and growing awareness among dairy farmers regarding treatment is fueling the demand for antibiotics in treatment of the condition. This is further augmented by the introduction of non-antibiotic drugs by market players, for bovine mastitis treatment.

Introduction of New Products for the Treatment to Provide Lucrative Growth to the Market

Novel developments are anticipated to have a huge impact on this market. Many veterinary companies are currently emphasizing on the launch of new products. Market players are entering into strategic mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions to leverage a synergistic effect, and accelerate the development of new products to prevent the increasing incidence of mastitis. For instance, in February 2020, Merck & Co., Inc. announced the launch of Shut Out, a new teat sealant which is an antibiotic-free intramammary paste, specifically intended to aid in the prevention of intramammary infections including mastitis in cattle. These new product introductions are anticipated to fill the clinical gap currently posed by the antibiotics, and other drugs for efficient treatment of mastitis.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Bovine Mastitis Market, By Type (Clinical, and Sub-Clinical), By Product (Antibiotics, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intramammary, and Systemic), By Therapy (Lactating Period and Dry Period (Antibiotics, and Others)) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) – Global Forecast till 2029.”

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global bovine mastitis market accounted for US$ 1.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, end user and region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global market includes Zoetis, Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD Animal Health), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bayer AG, Elanco, Ceva, West Way Health.

