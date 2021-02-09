Technological Innovations and Pandemic Analysis Till 2030: Global Oxygen Free Coppe Market

The global oxygen free copper market accounted for US$ 31.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 49.5 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%

The report “Global Oxygen Free Copper Market, By Grade (CU-OF and CU-OFE), By Product (Wires, Strips, Busbars and Rods, and Others), By End-User Industry (Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

The prominent player operating in the global oxygen free copper market includes Copper Braid Products, Hussey Copper, Aviva Metals, KGHM, KME Mansfeld GmbH, Citizen Metalloys Limited, Luvata, National Bronze & Metals, Inc., Sam Dong America, and SH Copper Products Co., Ltd.

In March 2019, KME SE informed that it has signed an agreement with ECT – European Copper Tubes Ltd to purchase its 49% shareholding in Tréfimétaux SAS and, therefore, obtain again 100% control of such a company.

In March 2019, Citizen Metaalloys announced that Citizen Metalloys delivers high-performance copper products.

Demand from Electrical and Electronics Industry

Oxygen-free copper is commonly used in manufacturing applications such as the manufacture of semiconductors and superconductors, and high-vacuum systems such as particle accelerators requiring plasma deposition. The use of oxygen-free materials is critical in these applications, as the presence of oxygen or some other impurity contributes to unwanted chemical reactions with the materials used in the system. Oxygen-free copper witnessing growth in consumption due to wide application in printed circuit boards, microwave tubes, vacuum capacitors, vacuum interrupters, vacuum seals, waveguides, and vacuum tubes for radio and TV transmitters and magnetrons.

Attributes Details Base year 2019 Historic data 2015–2019 Forecast period 2020–2029 Regional scope North America, Asia Pacific, Europe,Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report coverage Company share, market analysis and size, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends, and revenue forecast

The global oxygen free copper market accounted for US$ 31.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 49.5 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3% The market report has been segmented on the basis of grade, product, end-user industry, and region.

By grade, the Cu-OF grade of the oxygen-free copper is estimated to lead the oxygen-free copper market in 2016, in terms of value. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the use of copper in the electronics and transportation industries in Asia-Pacific and North America.

By product, the strips segment is the fastest-growing segment owing to the increased use of oxygen-free copper strips in the electronic, transportation, and aerospace industries.

By end-user industry, The electronics & electrical conductors industry is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period primarily due to the increasing demand for electronic semiconductor devices in developing countries of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and India owing to factors such as rising disposable income, improvement in standard of living of the people in these countries, and industrial and infrastructural development in the region.

By region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market for oxygen free copper during the forecast period due to the growth in automotive and electronic goods industries in the region.

