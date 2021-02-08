Technological Innovations and Pandemic Analysis Till 2030: Global Cosmetic Tubes Market

The global cosmetic tubes market accounted for 2.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 4.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5%.

The report “Global Cosmetic Tubes Market, By Material (Metal, Plastics, and Laminated), By Application (Hair Care, Skin Care, Make-up, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In February 2018, Berry Global Group, Inc. launched Griffon Corporation’s Clopay Plastic Products Company, Inc. at a value of 475,500. It was acquired for $10,000 (about 51.7 billion yen). The Clopey acquisition is closely tied to the company’s core business plan.

February 2018, Berry Global Group, Inc. launched Griffon Corporation’s Clopay Plastic Products Company, Inc. at a value of 475,500. It was acquired for $10,000 (about 51.7 billion yen). The Clopey acquisition is closely tied to the company’s core business plan. In March 2020, L’Or’eal has co-developed paper-based cosmetic tubes with global packaging firm Albe’a. This cosmetics tubes is bio-based and made of certified paper based material to replace most of the plastics and it’s environmental free.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cosmetic tubes market accounted for 2.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 4.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of material, application and region.

Depending upon material, the plastic segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Owing its excellent properties and plastics are widely used in the manufacture of cosmetic tubes. The plastic material does not react with the cosmetics contained in the tube and has a function of protecting the contents from external chemical agents.

Based on application the target market segmented into hair care, skin care, make-up, and others.

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to play a significant role in the global market for cosmetic tubing. This is largely because of the existence of a large customer base of cosmetics in China and Japan. Asia Pacific also consists of a number of plastics producers, which make it one of the leading drivers for regional demand expansion, a key source for cosmetics tubes. In developing countries such as India and China, the improvement of life style and living standards is an important factor for development.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Phone: +1 860 531 2701

Email: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com