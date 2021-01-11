Technological Innovations and Pandemic Analysis Till 2030: Global Bathroom Accessories Market

The report “Global Bathroom Accessories Market, By Type (Shower, Soap Holders, Towel Rack, Toilet Brushes, and Holders), By Applications (Residential and Hotels), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global bathroom accessories market is projected to grow from US$ 22.5 billion in 2020 to US$ 35.8 billion by 2029. Global bathroom accessories market is driven by change in lifestyle in terms of bathrooms and washrooms. Furthermore, government policies and initiatives regarding enhancing sanitation facilities in underdeveloped or rural areas across the globe is expected to upsurge the target market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, competition in hospitability sectors such as hotels and lodges is creating lucrative opportunities for the target market key players. In addition, improvement in awareness of consumers regarding new bathroom and washroom accessories is the current target market trend observed.

Key Highlights:

In January 2019, KOHLER Co. announced the launch of smart products for bathroom as well as kitchens by expanding lightning, music experiences, and voice control through Kohler connects.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global bathroom accessories market accounted for US$ 22.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.8 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global bathroom accessories market is segmented into shower, soap holders, towel rack, toilet brushes, and holders. Soap holders type segment is expected to dominate the type segment owing to its high utilization in rural as well as urban washrooms.

By application, the global bathroom accessories market is categorized into residential and hotels. Hotels application segment is expected to dominate the application segment over the forecast period due to the high use of bathroom accessories in hotels.

By region, North America is expected to dominate the target market growth over the forecast period due to the presence of many lavish hotels which provide world class facilities in terms of bathroom luxuries and accessories. Whereas, Europe is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period owing to the changing lifestyle and inclination of individuals towards lavish lifestyle.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Bathroom Accessories Market, By Type (Shower, Soap Holders, Towel Rack, Toilet Brushes, and Holders), By Applications (Residential and Hotels), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global bathroom accessories market includes Kohler Co., Moen Inc., American Standard Americas, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, Grohe AG, Darice Inc., Hansgrohe SE, Baldwin Technology Co Inc., Jado AG, and Alsons Power Holdings Corp.